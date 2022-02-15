During pre-match coverage of the UEFA Champions League on CBS and Paramount+, analyst Peter Schmeichel nearly got drenched by a sprinkler.

Schmeichel, on-site at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon before Sporting-Manchester City, had to jump away at the end of his report to avoid a blast of water.

He quickly returned to the laughs of the studio crew, with Micah Richards joking that “it’s the fastest I’ve seen him move!”

If only Schmeichel had gotten soaked….now that would have been a great TV moment. Keep those sprinklers in mind when setting up a live shot, folks.