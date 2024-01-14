CBS analyst Matt Ryan addresses Bill Belichick considering Atlanta Falcons’ head coaching position.

The NFL world buzzed with speculation Saturday after ESPN reported that Bill Belichick and the Atlanta Falcons had mutual interest in him becoming the team’s next head coach.

NFL on CBS analyst Matt Ryan, who spent 14 seasons as Atlanta’s quarterback, addressed the Belichick situation Sunday on NFL Today, but before he explained what might happen, he dealt with the painfully obvious irony of the situation.

“Here’s the thing — there’s a lot of baggage that comes with that because of what happened in the Super Bowl,” Ryan said. “It’s an awkward thing.”

That “awkward thing,” of course, is an unfortunate part of Ryan’s legacy and Falcons history. Belichick coached the Patriots to a 34-28 victory over Atlanta in Super Bowl LI. The Patriots overcame a 28-3 third-quarter Falcons lead, the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Belichick and the Patriots parted ways Thursday, and the 71-year-old coach is a hot prospect for NFL head coach openings.

Kudos to Ryan, the Atlanta quarterback in that game, for getting that out right up front. He then explained why Belichick might — or might not — be a great fit as the Falcons next coach.

“If you look at the organization … an owner that is getting older and is anxious to win right now. And you look at their roster … they’re built to win now,” Ryan said. “The defense plays good football, they’ve got an excellent offensive line, good skill positions, but they’ve got to figure out the quarterback.

“I think Bill Belichick makes sense if they get a veteran guy. I think if you’re drafting young, I think you go with a younger coach, somebody who’s going to be there longer. But if you’re going to take a veteran guy, I think he makes sense in Atlanta.”

If Belichick does take the Atlanta job, it seems inevitable he’ll cross paths with Ryan in a future interview. If that happens, who will mention that historic Super Bowl comeback first?

Yet Ryan is used to being ribbed about that game. When he made his CBS debut for a game this season, colleague Andrew Catalon made a 28-3 reference.

