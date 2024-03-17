Credit: CBS Sports

We already knew heading into the 2024 NCAA Tournament that Jim Nantz would no longer be on the call for the Final Four and National Championship (that’s Ian Eagle’s job now). We didn’t know until recently that we also wouldn’t be hearing Greg Gumbel’s voice either.

Gumbel, who has been the primary host of CBS’ March Madness Show for 26 years, has stepped away from this year’s tournament due to family health matters.

The news, which was initially reported by The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, was met with sadness from longtime college basketball fans who will miss hearing Gumbel this year.

On Sunday’s March Madness Selection Show, Adam Zucker sat in the seat usually occupied by Gumbel and opened the program with some kind words and the hope that he’ll be able to rejoin his CBS family very soon.

CBS begins the NCAA Tournament Selection Show with the crew sending their best wishes to Greg Gumbel. Gumbel is absent from this year's NCAA Tournament due to family health matters (https://t.co/npWk1KCsN7). pic.twitter.com/26QvgjzofM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 17, 2024

“I’m Adam Zucker, and we would all like to send our best to Greg Gumbel, who will sit out this year’s tournament due to family health matters,” said the host. Greg, of course, has been a fixture of our March Madness coverage for the past quarter-century and we look forward to having him back right here next year.”

Then, all of the analysts shared their own sentiments and well-wishes for Gumbel, whom they’ve either worked with or called a friend for years.

“It’s somewhat surreal that he’s not to my right, he’s been there for a couple of decades,” said Clark Kellogg. “Praying and hoping, Greg, that you will indeed be back in 2025.”

“Every time we met with our team, I just couldn’t wait for Greg’s face to come up there, I knew it was officially March Madness, and everyone in the room did,” added former Villanova coach Jay Wright. “So Greg, we’re thinking of you buddy, we love you.”

“He’s been my studio partner for 20 years, he’s been one of my best friends in the world,” said Seth Davis. “He’s watching and thinking ‘Stop talking about me and read the teams!'”

Things circled back to Zucker who finished up the segment and segued into the 2024 brackets.

“It is an honor to fill in for Greg today and we all miss you buddy, and let’s give Greg Gumbel our bracket, huh?”

[CBS Sports, AA on X]