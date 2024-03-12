Apr 5, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; CBS announcer Greg Gumbel prior to the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Since rejoining CBS in 1998, Greg Gumbel has become a fixture in the network’s college basketball coverage, culminating in his 25th anniversary as the primary host of the March Madness Show in 2023.

CBS and TNT Sports were expected to announce their broadcast team for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament this week, and Gumbel was anticipated to return as the studio show host. However, according to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, Gumbel will be stepping away from this year’s tournament due to family health matters.

CBS/WBD's NCAA men's basketball tournament broadcast assignments usually get announced this week but one small piece of news: Greg Gumbel won't be working the tournament this year as he deals with family health issues. Look for Ernie Johnson to pick up more studio time. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 12, 2024

Given Gumbel’s absence, Deitsch suggests Ernie Johnson, the current host of TNT Sports’ Inside the NBA, might be called upon to fill more studio time. Johnson has already shared hosting duties with Gumbel since TNT Sports joined the NCAA Tournament broadcast team in 2011.

CBS has established studio personalities Adam Zucker and Brent Stover who could potentially fill the hosting role.

Last year, the 77-year-old broadcaster renewed his contract with CBS Sports. He stepped down from his NFL play-by-play duties but remained on board for both the college basketball regular season and the NCAA Tournament.

As he tends to family matters, this Sunday’s selection show will undoubtedly have a different feel without Gumbel at the helm. This year’s March Madness will also mark a new era as Ian Eagle takes over Jim Nantz’s role as the lead announcer. Both Gumbel and Nantz have been synonymous with the tournament for years, so their absence will be a significant change for viewers.

We certainly extend our best wishes to Gumbel and his family. He will be deeply missed during this year’s coverage.

[Richard Deitsch on Twitter/X]