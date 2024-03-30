Clark Kellogg had quite the analogy for the first half of Friday night's Sweet 16 game between Duke and Houston. Photo Credit: CBS Photo Credit: CBS
Clark Kellogg’s role in the CBS studio during the NCAA Tournament is usually more of a serious analyst who provides all the laughter needed when Charles Barkley gets going. But during halftime of Friday night’s Sweet 16 game between Duke and Houston, Kellogg’s role shifted.

The Blue Devils carried a slim 23-22 lead into the locker room at halftime. As the score suggests, the first half was tight and low-scoring. To demonstrate that point, Kellogg used a simile that we’ll say was creative.

“You know what that’s like, Ernie?” Kellogg asked co-host Ernie Johnson.” The score, that tight. It’s like me in one of those airplane bathrooms — trying to figure out how to make it happen.”

You just can’t argue with that kind of logic.

“Thanks for the imagery,” Johnson replied, while everyone else laughed.

“Let me write that down,” said Smith. “To never use that analogy.”

“You know what the best thing in the world would be right now? Highlights. Highlights, please, highlights of the first half. Let’s go into this,” Johnson said, trying to shift gears.

It’s rare when Barkley is the man at the desk without a joke or comment. But even he seemed to be caught off guard.

