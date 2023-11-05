NFL on CBS analyst Matt Ryan and Cameron Jordan go way back.

Ryan, who quarterbacked the Atlanta Falcons for 14 seasons, faced the New Orleans Saints legend almost two dozen times in his NFL career.

In fact, Jordan sacked Ryan 23 times. If that sounds like an incredibly high number, it is — it’s the most sacks by any defender against one quarterback in NFL history.

So as Ryan stood on the sidelines Sunday before the Saints-Chicago Bears game, Jordan had the perfect greeting, grabbing Ryan in a big bear hug that caught his former rival by surprise.

Matt Ryan thought that he'd be protected from being sacked by Cameron Jordan at the NFL on CBS. Ryan was sacked 23 times by Jordan in his career, the most ever by any defender against any quarterback in league history. Is this No. 24? "I thought that part of my life was… pic.twitter.com/t3L7BWqPfz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 5, 2023

Ryan appeared surprised, then turned around after the bear hug and warmly greeted his old rival, now in his 13th NFL season, all with the Saints.

CBS replayed the moment during the broadcast. Play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Catalon joked, ‘Here [Jordan] is before the game, sacking Matt Ryan. … Matt’s saying, ‘Man, he still hurts!'”

“I thought that part of my life was over,” Ryan said. “But this is a guy who honestly, I played against him for a long time, there’s nobody with a better motor. I’ve just always marveled from the other side at his willingness to play hard against the run and the pass. He takes no plays off.”

For some perspective on those 23 sacks Jordan had against Ryan, he entered Sunday with 116.5 career sacks. Ryan has to be happy he’s not facing him anymore.

