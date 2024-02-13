Adam Schein bids farewell to “Time to Schein” after 8.5 years on CBS Sports. Network.

After an eight-and-a-half-year run, Adam Schein bid his farewell to Time to Schein on CBS Sports Network on Monday.

Schein saw his time at CBSNN celebrated with a heartwarming montage featuring memorable clips and beloved guests throughout the show’s history. Despite being only two minutes long, Schein was immensely impressed by his team’s “incredible” montage, showcasing eight-and-a-half years and 1,775 episodes of his TV show.

Schein was especially touched that Larry King was included in the montage, leaving him speechless.

“Time to Schein has meant the absolute world to me on a professional and a personal level,” he said. “And first and foremost, I want to thank you. Thank you for watching, supporting, interacting on social media with Time to Schein. Passion, opinions, entertainment, fun, great stuff — that’s a goal for us every single day for eight-and-a-half years. Thank you to the fantastic people at CBS Sports for their incredible vision and commitment to our show.

“This really was my time to shine every single day because of the people that I work with; the most special, hardworking, creative, dedicated, united, fun to be around TV crew that I’ve ever been around. People that I truly consider lifelong friends and family.”

Schein didn’t forget the folks behind the scenes, thanking producer Malcolm Cone-Coleman, coordinating producer Alison Cohen, and director Jake Gidich for their contributions to Time to Schein.

Expressing gratitude to both his team and viewers, Schein ended his final show with a heartfelt goodbye while saying he looked forward to the future of CBS Sports. That doesn’t entirely point to his next move, but Mad Dog Sports Radio will continue his role with Sirius XM, with whom he signed a contract extension over a year ago.

Schein signed his last contract extension with SiriusXM in 2019 after WFAN reportedly pursued him in an afternoon drive as a possible successor to Mike Francesa. Tiki Barber and Evan Roberts now control that timeslot.

Instead, Schein remained on Mad Dog Sports Radio, the channel named after Francesa’s former partner, Chris Russo. Schein has hosted a daily Mad Dog Sports Radio show since 2013, following a nearly decade-long tenure on SiriusXM’s NFL channel.

In addition to hosting a daily show on Mad Dog Sports Radio, he’ll continue hosting his podcast for SiriusXM. He launched that podcast in 2019, shortly after signing his last contract extension.

