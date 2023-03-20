Mad Dog Sports Radio host Adam Schein has signed a four-year contract extension with SiriusXM, the company announced Monday morning.

“I am so incredibly elated and fired up to re-sign another long-term deal with SiriusXM, my radio home for the last 18 years,” Schein said in the press release. “I love working with the amazing people at SiriusXM. I truly appreciate the platform, power and prestige of hosting Schein On Sports every weekday on Mad Dog Sports Radio. It’s my passion. And I am thrilled to host our rebranded Rise and Schein podcast, a show to remind people why they love sports while interviewing the people in sports and entertainment that fascinate me the most and share that excitement and joy.”

Schein’s new four-year contract will impressively see him enter his third decade with SiriusXM. That’s a tenure that even predates Howard Stern’s 2006 jump from terrestrial to satellite radio.

“Adam is an exceptional talent with a passion for sports that is obvious every time he cracks open the mic,” added Eric Spitz, VP of Sports Programming, SiriusXM. “SiriusXM has been his home since 2004, and it has been a thrill to see his star rise over these last two decades. We’re thrilled to extend our great relationship with Adam, keep him as a mainstay on our Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, and ensure our listeners continue to get his one-of-a-kind brand of sports talk on a daily basis.”

Schein signed his last contract extension with SiriusXM in 2019, after WFAN reportedly pursued him as a possible successor to Mike Francesa in afternoon drive. That timeslot that is now controlled by Craig Carton and Evan Roberts.

Instead, Schein opted to remain on Mad Dog Sports Radio, the channel named after Francesa’s former partner, Chris Russo. Schein has hosted a daily show on Mad Dog Sports Radio since 2013, following a near decade-long tenure on SiriusXM’s NFL channel.

As Schein noted in his press release, in addition to hosting a daily show on Mad Dog Sports Radio, he’ll continue hosting his podcast for SiriusXM. He launched that podcast in 2019, shortly after signing his last contract extension.

