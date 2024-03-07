Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In 2014, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. penned what was considered the definitive profile of Jerry Jones.

A decade later, the three-time Pulitzer Prize-winner is diving back into the world of the Dallas Cowboys owner, announcing on Thursday that he has been working on a new unauthorized biography on Jones.

Published by Simon & Schuster, the new book — titled The Star — includes information from hundreds of interviews, including dozens of hours of interviews with Jones. It is currently scheduled for a 2026 release.

Some news: I’m writing a book about Jerry Jones. Called “The Star,” my book will trace Jones’s remarkable life story and the astonishing rise of the NFL. Thrilled to be back in Jerry’s World. Coming in 2026 from @AvidReaderPress, a @simonschuster imprint. https://t.co/s2SNjGauin pic.twitter.com/Zhsio7SnAH — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) March 7, 2024

“In my 35-year journalism career, Jerry Jones stands alone as the most fascinating person I’ve met and covered,” Van Natta said in a statement. “The son of a North Little Rock grocer, Jones rose from being a risk-happy, nearly-broke oil wildcatter to become one of the most influential and powerful people in American sports while inventing—and playing by—his own set of rules. I’m thrilled to be writing this book for the folks at Avid Reader Press, who recognize that the best way to tell the story of the National Football League’s astonishing popularity is through the remarkable life story of Jerry Jones.”

While Van Natta’s initial profile of Jones, “Jerry Football,” received widespread acclaim, he’ll have plenty of new material to work with when it comes to the biography. In the last 10 years alone, the Arkansas native has been the subject of sexual assault allegations and a high-profile paternity lawsuit, in addition to remaining the NFL’s most high-profile owner during a transformative time for the league.

Based on the press release, the Cowboys’ nearly 30-year Super Bowl drought also figures to feature prominently in the book.

“The one thing he wants most is the only thing he can’t buy,” Van Natta writes.

Van Natta’s biography won’t be the only Jones-related coming out in the near future. Last year, Netflix paid $50 million for the rights to a 10-part docuseries about the 81-year-old. A release date for the project has yet to be announced.

[Simon & Schuster]