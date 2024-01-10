Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

As several teams have in recent weeks and months, the Oklahoma City Thunder have cut a deal to shift several games from the team’s Bally Sports regional sports network (RSN) to a local affiliate.

Per a Tuesday release from the team, eight Friday night games are being moved from Bally Sports Oklahoma City to affiliates owned by Griffin Media, KSBI in Oklahoma City and the News on 6 Now 6.3 subchannel in Tulsa. Games will also air on other affiliates in the region, owned by Gray Television and Morgan Murphy Media.

Games will include a pregame and postgame show and will be called by the Thunder’s regular broadcast crew of Chris Fisher, Michael Cage, Paris Lawson, and Nick Gallo.

Here’s the full schedule of Friday games moving.

January 26 vs Pelicans, 7 p.m. CT

February 2 vs Hornets, 7 p.m. CT

February 23 vs Wizards, 7 p.m. CT

March 8 vs Heat, 7 p.m. CT

March 22 at Raptors, 6 p.m. CT

March 29 vs Suns, 7 p.m. CT

April 5 at Pacers, 6 p.m. CT

April 12 vs Bucks, 7 p.m. CT

As part of a deal between the Diamond Sports Group and the NBA, teams airing on Bally Sports RSNs were allowed to sell up to ten games to a local network.

Both the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks announced recently that several games would also move from their Bally Sports RSN to a local affiliate.

Teams airing on Bally Sports RSNs that haven’t announced a deal with a local affiliate include the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Orlando Magic. The LA Clippers and San Antonio Spurs already had games airing on local affiliates in addition to their Bally Sports RSNs.

