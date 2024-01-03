Nov 2, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Pelicans logo against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans are the latest NBA team to take advantage of the opportunity to sell ten games to a local broadcaster.

Per an announcement from the team, ten Pelicans games before the end of the season will now be airing on local networks owned by Gray Television.

The ten games will be available on WVUE-TV Fox 8 and Bounce in New Orleans. They’ll also be simulcast on various other affiliates throughout Louisiana and Mississippi.

All games will be called by the Pelicans’ usual broadcast team of Joel Meyers, Antonio Daniels, and Jennifer Hale.

Here’s the full schedule, which includes games against the Nuggets, Lakers, Knicks, 76ers, and Warriors.

Friday, January 12: 8 p.m. at Denver

Friday, January 19: 7 p.m. vs Phoenix

Friday, February 9: 9:30 p.m. at LA Lakers

Tuesday, February 27: 6:30 p.m. at New York

Friday, March 1: 7 p.m. vs Indiana

Friday, March 8: 6 p.m. at Philadelphia

Friday, March 22: 7 p.m. at Miami

Tuesday, March 26: 7 p.m. vs Oklahoma City

Sunday, April 7: 5 p.m. at Phoenix

Friday, April 12: 9 p.m. at Golden State

Back in November, as part of a deal with the Diamond Sports Group, NBA teams whose games aired on Bally Sports RSNs were permitted to sell up to ten games to a local broadcast affiliate. The Atlanta Hawks struck a similar deal with Gray last week, bringing ten games to Peachtree TV.

Gray also has a deal with the Phoenix Suns, though that one is for the team’s entire local schedule rather than a smaller package of games.

[New Orleans Pelicans]