Photo credit: The New York Times Co.

After six years covering sports media for The New York Post, Andrew Marchand announced he is taking his talents to The Athletic.

No one in sports media breaks more news than Marchand, so it’s fitting that he was the one to break his own news Tuesday morning of joining The Athletic, which is owned by The New York Times Company.

NEWS: I’m joining The Athletic as a Senior Writer covering sports media. pic.twitter.com/OSQpjBhOJp — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 30, 2024



“After six great years, I have published my final column for the New York Post sports section. I want to thank executive sports editor Chris Shaw, who gave me the opportunity to cover sports media again and the deputy sports editor Mark Hale, who is the best in the business,” Marchand wrote in his announcement. “After 15 years and two runs at The Post, it will always be a part of me and I wish everyone there continued success.”

Marchand spent nine years at The Post earlier in his career covering media and the Mets until he departed for ESPN in 2007. During his time at the Worldwide Leader, Marchand helped launch the now defunct ESPNNewYork.com where he covered the Yankees. Marchand eventually went back to The Post in 2018, where he’s since established himself as sports media’s premier reporter.

In the press release issued by The New York Times Company, The Athletic’s executive editor Steven Ginsberg announced Marchand will be a senior writer covering sports business and media.

“With what The Athletic has built over the past eight years combined with the power of The New York Times, I believe in the vision they presented for its future,” Marchand added.

The Athletic already boasts Richard Deitsch as a sports media writer, a beat he’s covered for decades. The Post, meanwhile, still features Ryan Glasspiegel as a sports and entertainment reporter.

Marchand has also hosted a sports media podcast with John Ourand since 2021 through The Sports Business Journal. In recent episodes, Marchand has featured guest co-hosts while Ourand’s future with the podcast was uncertain after he left SBJ for Puck News. Marchand joining The Athletic brings more uncertainty to the future of the podcast. “As for my podcasting future, that is TBD,” he wrote in his announcement.

But one thing that is certain, Marchand is undoubtedly a big loss for The Post and a big gain for The Athletic. When there is big news in the sports media landscape, it’s often a safe bet to assume Marchand will get the scoop first.

