It seems crazy to believe now but at one time, there were doubts about Steph Curry in the NBA. Now that he starts his 14th NBA season, those doubts are long gone but Curry hasn’t stopped playing like he’s trying to prove them wrong. Curry’s film, Underrated, has been in development for over a year but it’s now found a streaming home.

It was announced that Underrated will stream on Apple TV+ as part of Apple’s first look deal with production company A24. Along with A24, Curry’s Unanimous Media company and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media company are also attached.

The film will go through Curry’s college and pro career. First, breaking through in the mainstream in college, leading Davidson to the Elite Eight. Then continuing into the NBA, becoming a four-time NBA champion point guard with the Golden State Warriors and changing the sport of basketball with his flawless outside shooting abilities.

Underrated is the latest in an expanding portfolio of sports programming by Apple. Along with live MLB and MLS (2023) games, there is scripted content like Ted Lasso as well as non-scripted documentaries and docuseries featuring athletes such as Lindsey Vonn, Magic Johnson, Sir Lewis Hamilton, and those on the New England Patriots Super Bowl winning teams.