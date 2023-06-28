An image for Prime Video’s “Surf Girls Hawai’i.”

Another sports docuseries is coming to Prime Video. Amazon announced Wednesday that Surf Girls Hawai’i will be premiering on Prime Video on July 18. The series, which comes from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company, TOGETHXR, and the World Surf League, will follow Native Hawaiian surfers Moana Jones Wong, Ewe Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka, Pua DeSoto, and Brianna Cope. Here’s a trailer for it that Prime Video released Wednesday:

Here’s more on the series from a release:

Surf Girls Hawai’i, a four-part docuseries produced by Hello Sunshine in partnership with TOGETHXR, will premiere July 18 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The official trailer and key art are available now. Surf Girls Hawai’i is the latest addition to the Prime membership, with Prime members enjoying savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. Surf Girls Hawai’i follows the next generation of Native Hawaiian female surfers as they compete to earn a coveted spot on the professional surfing World Tour. This 4-part docuseries offers behind the scenes access to five of the sport’s most exciting young stars – Moana Jones Wong, Ewe Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka, Pua DeSoto, and Brianna Cope – as they train, navigate family responsibilities, and compete against the highest-ranking surfers in the world to get to the top of the podium. The stakes have never been higher as they battle intense waves, while feeling the added responsibility of representing their native Hawaiian heritage in the world of competitive surfing. It’s a coming-of-age story on the ocean, featuring the most beautiful beaches in the world during endless summer. Surf Girls Hawai’i is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Sara Rea of Hello Sunshine; Reni Calister, Jessica Robertson, and Brett Bouttier of TOGETHXR; Erik Logan and Jed Pearson IV of World Surf League (WSL); and Leslie Garvin, Dara Horenblas, and Monica Medelin. Ramy Romany, Tyler O’Neil, and Tomiko Jones serve as co-executive producers. Molly Micallef serves as producer. Surf Girls Hawai’i is produced for Prime Video by Hello Sunshine and TOGETHXR.

This follows several other recent surfing documentaries and docuseries, including HBO’s Momentum Generation and 100 Foot Wave and AppleTV+’s Make Or Break. It’s interesting to see more documentary content on the sport, and the focus on female Native Hawaiian surfers should provide an interesting and different perspective.

