On Thursday, Prime Video announced its lineup of NWSL broadcasters for the 2024 season.

The primary broadcast team for Prime Video’s NWSL package will be Mike Watts and Lori Lindsey. Kealia Watt, who played as a forward with the Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars, joins as a contributor and sideline analyst, while former Arsenal forward Lianne Sanderson will also serve as both a match and sideline analyst.

Watt, whose husband JJ Watt serves as an analyst on The NFL Today, is the least experienced member of Prime Video’s broadcast team. The Watts are minority investors in Premier League club Burnley. Mike Watts is an experienced play-by-play broadcast across both football and soccer and has called numerous Concacaf Gold Cups. Lindsey is a long-time analyst of both men’s and women’s soccer and called several matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup last summer for Fox Sports. Sanderson has served as an analyst for several years since her retirement.

Prime Video’s release emphasized that its broadcasters would be on-site for all of its NWSL matches.

“We are eagerly anticipating our NWSL debut on March 15, and adding these four talented announcers will elevate our coverage and establish credibility as we embrace the culture, stars and tenor of the league,” said Betsy Riley, senior coordinating producer, Prime Video. “Having our talent on-site each week will help us dig deeper, connect on a stronger level with more fans, and lift up the incredible athletes on the pitch. We can’t wait to get started.”

Scripps Sports also announced its lineup of NWSL broadcasters this week. The NWSL signed four new media rights deals ahead of this season with Amazon, CBS, ESPN, and Scripps. CBS and ESPN have yet to announce their broadcast plans for the season, which begins with the Challenge Cup on March 15.

Prime Video will air 27 matches in 2024, with all airing on Friday nights.

