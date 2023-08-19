Credit: Amazon Prime Video

After previously announcing that it would offer a truncated second and final season, Amazon’s Prime Video has decided to outright cancel its A League of Their Own television series.

Prime had renewed the TV reboot of the 1992 baseball film for a four-episode second and final season. However, according to Deadline, the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes played a role in the streaming service deciding to cut ties with the show, as well as with The Peripheral, which had also previously received a second-season order. It was likely that both shows would have been pushed to at least 2025 due to delays in production.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, show producer Sony Pictures Television intends to shop League to other distributors in the hopes that it can return for a second season elsewhere. Scripts for the four episodes were reportedly completed before the WGA strike.

The series, which starred Abby Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant, moved in a different direction than the Penny Marshall film it was based on, focusing on storylines about queer and Black women. The first season was critically acclaimed, boasting a 94 percent rating amongst critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It also received accolades from groups such as GLAAD, the Independent Spirt Awards, and the NAACP Image Awards.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in April that Prime Video and the creators of the show clashed over data that showed many viewers found the queer stories off-putting. Show co-creator Will Graham expressed concern about Amazon’s system bias that appeared to favor shows with white, male leads over more diverse productions. Amazon reportedly tweaked its ranking system afterward.

[Deadline/THR]