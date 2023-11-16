Credit: SI Media with Jimmy Traina

While Al Michaels has been in the crosshairs of criticism from NFL fans over his performance on Thursday Night Football this season, fellow broadcaster Ian Eagle believes it comes with the territory.

In an interview on SI Media with Jimmy Traina released Thursday, Eagle explained why Michaels has earned the benefit of the doubt and how broadcasters can handle the opinions of the audience.

“Let’s say it like it is. For me, Al was one of the guys I really looked up to as I was coming through the business and growing up. His approach, his style and his command of the broadcast, you put that at the top of the list,” Eagle said.

“As far as where we are in the world, everybody is allowed to have an opinion, everybody is allowed to share that opinion. There are certainly more avenues to share that than ever before. In this job, I’ve found that it is part of the deal. You can’t control it. You can handle it in any way you so choose, but you can’t control it.”

While the 79-year-old Michaels is not on social media, Eagle allegedly has an anonymous account. He uses it to keep tabs on sports news and chatter. But that means Eagle also sees the hate thrown toward broadcasters, including himself.

“You have to accept that it’s part of the deal,” Eagle said. “Do you allow it to affect what you do and how you do it? If it’s constructive criticism, sometimes it can help. And it may make you change something about what you do.”

Still, Eagle doesn’t expect Michaels to change. And if his reported salary at Prime Video Sports and the games’ ratings are any indication, the bosses don’t want him to.

“Al’s been doing this at the highest level forever,” Eagle said. “And Al’s going to do it the way that he sees fit, because he’s earned it. But you also can’t just dismiss that others may have an opinion. They’re allowed to have an opinion, that’s how it works.”

Michaels and Prime Video get a great AFC North rivalry game tonight before premiering Amazon’s Black Friday game next week. Expect more of the same from Michaels.

