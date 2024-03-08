Ross added that his new contract is for one year, which he said he is “happy” with.

“Tony Khan stepped up. Term-wise, financial package-wise, everything was to my liking,” Ross said. “I was very blessed to be working with Tony on that deal. He wanted me signed. He got his man and I got my company. So it all worked out real well.”

Best known for being the voice of WWE’s “Attitude Era” in the late-1990s and early-2000s, Ross was one of AEW’s first hires when the company launched in 2019. While he was originally the voice of its weekly flagship show, AEW Dynamite, he has since been used less frequently, sporadically calling big matches, typically on pay-per-views.

That Ross’ deal is only for one year is interesting and it’s worth noting that the 72-year-old has battled a series of his health issues in recent years, including skin cancer and a broken hip. It will be interesting to see if there are plans for him to continue past his new contract or if AEW is eyeing a retirement sendoff similar to the one it just had for pro wrestling legend Sting, which Ross called.

News of Ross’ new contract comes in the same week that AEW reportedly fired announcer Kevin Kelly for a series of social media posts critical of his use in the company.