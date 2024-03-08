While one announcer’s time in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has come to an apparent end, another is staying put.
On the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, legendary play-by-play announcer Jim Ross announced that he has signed a new contract with the pro wrestling promotion.
“We wrote a new deal,” the WWE Hall of Famer said. “We wrote a completely new deal, No extension, new contract. And it was probably the quickest and easiest negotiation I’ve ever done in my career of 50 years. And that’s all because of Tony Khan’s commitment to me as a broadcaster. And he’s always been a fan of my work, which really helps your cause,when your boss is a fan of your work. It never hurts anything. Se got a new deal. I’ll be back to do more work. I’m assuming it’s going to be centered around the pay-per-views, we’re adding more pay-per-views. We’re adding more big events… time will tell. We’ll see. That would work for me.”