AEW is reportedly getting a second show on TNT.

Per Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer and Figure Four Online, a second AEW show called Collision will be heading to TNT rather than TBS.

There's a lot of speculation regarding where AEW Collision will air on Saturdays. Despite TBS being rumored I'm being told that TNT will land the new show. pic.twitter.com/Ircw4f4hN4 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) April 24, 2023

In a further post on WON/F4W, Josh Nason writes that the two-hour show is expected to air between 8-10 PM ET on TNT each Saturday.

A Saturday primetime timeslot won’t come without competition from sports properties. Fox airs primetime MLB games throughout the summer on Saturdays, and the airwaves are dominated by college football in the fall. The UFC also airs plenty of live events throughout the year, and Saturday evenings are the primary time for those events.

Collision would be AEW’s fourth show on Turner networks, joining Wednesday’s Dynamite and the just-launched All Access on TBS and Friday’s Rampage on TNT.

[WON/F4W]