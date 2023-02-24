On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW: Dynamite, CEO Tony Khan and Adam Cole announced a new show. Called AEW: All Access, it’s an unscripted series that AEW claims is the “ultimate behind-the-scenes experience for fans.”

The show will debut sometime in March. A specific date wasn’t set, but given it’s going to be airing on TBS right after Dynamite, and the final episode of Power Slap is on March 8, it’s safe to assume All Access will start on the 15th when their “St. Patrick’s Day Slam” episode of Dynamite airs.

This doesn’t seem like a definitive list, but AEW’s press release noted that the show will feature real life couples Cole and Dr. Britt Baker, along with Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. Other wrestlers profiled include brothers Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, Saraya (fka Paige from WWE), Wardlow, and Eddie Kingston, in addition to Khan.

Announcing a new show has to be a good sign that negotiations between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are going well. The two sides are currently discussing a continuation of their TV rights deal. This show will deepen the partnership between the two sides.

Hopefully, AEW will show All Access on other WBD-owned networks. Call it an “unscripted series,” a “docuseries,” or a “reality show,” the point is to bring in new fans who may not have checked out the product before. Having the show air right after your top wrestling show will just get AEW fans to watch. That might get more viewers, and maybe that’s AEW’s goal, but it won’t get new fans.

A time slot on Discovery, a WBD-owned network with a lot of unscripted programming and caters to reality show junkies, might get new viewers to try the AEW product. It’s entirely possible this is the plan and is yet to be announced, but if not, hopefully, they will consider this idea.

