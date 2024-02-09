CREDIT: WWE

As X (formerly Twitter) looks to encourage more streaming on the site, WWE has announced a new agreement to stream wrestling matches on the platform.

The new concept, called ‘WWE Speed’ will feature matches that last shorter than five minutes and will be aired live to tape.

WWE made the announcement Thursday night at the WrestleMania 40 kickoff event held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Hollywood Reporter provided additional details about the agreement. The show will debut in spring and run 52 weeks a year. It will feature wrestlers from all three WWE brands, RAW, Smackdown, and NXT. WWE originally debuted the concept in the past month and instead of airing it anywhere, it would be an untelevised dark match for fans attending Smackdown.

In the past month, X has added Jim Rome, Tulsi Gabbard, and Don Lemon to its lineup of streaming content in addition to Tucker Carlson who has had a show on the platform for months.

The matches all being less than five minutes should work out quite well on a platform like X. It likely won’t be hardcore WWE fans seeking out the content, but rather casual fans who come across it on their timelines. The hope on WWE’s end would be that those fans see the short matches and then become weekly viewers of RAW or Smackdown.

[The Hollywood Reporter, Photo Credit: WWE]