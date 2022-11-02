WWE is nailing down media rights deals all over the world and the pro wrestling corporation just announced a new deal for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The company announced that they have extended and expanded their agreement with MultiChoice to make their streaming service Showmax the exclusive home for WWE Network in Sub-Saharan Africa. This follows similar worldwide deals WWE recently made such as Australia with Foxtel and Binge, Middle East and North Africa with MBC and Shahid, and Indonesia and Philippines with Disney+.

Just like with Peacock in the United States, Showmax will have original and archived WWE content, as well as Premium Live Events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

In conjunction with the Showmax deal, MultiChoice’s sports channel SuperSport will broadcast live WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and Premium Live Events.

Sub-Saharan Africa covers the vast majority of Africa. All but six of the 54 countries are under the Sub-Saharan Africa umbrella, so this deal will cover a lot of ground and a lot of people who live there.