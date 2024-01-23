The Von Erich family circles together in The Iron Claw.
Robert O'Neill

When Tuesday’s Oscar nominations came out, professional wrestling fans were eager to see what, if anything, ‘The Iron Claw’ would be nominated for.

The film, released in December 2023 by A24, follows the trials and tribulations of the famed Von Erich family of professional wrestlers. Between the emotional story, high-profile cast, and studio that has racked up accolades in the past few Oscars.

Unfortunately, ‘The Iron Claw’ didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination.

The film has done well at the box office, already doubling its $15 million budget by taking in $32 million, and critics also seemed generally positive regarding the film’s potential and success. Particularly, Zac Efron’s performance as Kevin Von Erich and Jeremy Allen White’s performance as Kerry Von Erich were both praised heavily, but neither could quite manage to break through a crowded Oscar field.

As noted, A24 has had a lot of success recently, producing last year’s Best Picture winner ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ which also won Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Best Original Screenplay. Best Actor went to Brendan Frasier, who starred in another A24 film, ‘The Whale.’

While ‘The Iron Claw’ was shut out from winning any Oscars, it still was a step in the right direction for professional wrestling, an industry with no shortage of stories, being taken seriously in the eyes of a more mainstream audience. Ideally, the success of the film will lead to some other professional wrestling stories getting a similar treatment in the future.

