The Von Erich family circles together in The Iron Claw.

When Tuesday’s Oscar nominations came out, professional wrestling fans were eager to see what, if anything, ‘The Iron Claw’ would be nominated for.

The film, released in December 2023 by A24, follows the trials and tribulations of the famed Von Erich family of professional wrestlers. Between the emotional story, high-profile cast, and studio that has racked up accolades in the past few Oscars.

Unfortunately, ‘The Iron Claw’ didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination.

The film has done well at the box office, already doubling its $15 million budget by taking in $32 million, and critics also seemed generally positive regarding the film’s potential and success. Particularly, Zac Efron’s performance as Kevin Von Erich and Jeremy Allen White’s performance as Kerry Von Erich were both praised heavily, but neither could quite manage to break through a crowded Oscar field.

Iron Claw being shut out of the Oscars is probably the biggest snub for me. The movie was heartbreaking and compelling. It deserves to be recognized, and, if anything, a nomination for Zac Efron. His transformation for that role was some of the best acting I’ve seen. #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/JvF5T7zWRy — Hot Mess & Blessed (@HotMessBless) January 23, 2024

As much as I loved seeing The Iron Claw over Christmas with my dad…A24 should have waited until Q2 of 2024 to release. It’s INSANE to me that Zac Efron didn’t get the awards attention he deserved for that performance. Insane. pic.twitter.com/QqI55v9hkW — Shelby Hallow (@shelby_hallow) January 23, 2024

The Iron Claw is a prime example of a time when the Oscar voters got it completely wrong by shutting it out. Not surprised that it didn't get anything, but still immeasurably disappointed. Its legacy will only grow as one of the greatest Oscar what-ifs of all time. #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/F8j8fTfCEG — Casillas of the Snow (@WesLara) January 23, 2024

The thing that I’m most mad about getting snubbed is Iron Claw in general but specifically Zac Efron who gave such an incredible performance it deserved to atleast be recognized by the academy pic.twitter.com/OIYcPeEl6f — Jacob Griffin (@ItsJayGriff) January 23, 2024

As noted, A24 has had a lot of success recently, producing last year’s Best Picture winner ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ which also won Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Best Original Screenplay. Best Actor went to Brendan Frasier, who starred in another A24 film, ‘The Whale.’

While ‘The Iron Claw’ was shut out from winning any Oscars, it still was a step in the right direction for professional wrestling, an industry with no shortage of stories, being taken seriously in the eyes of a more mainstream audience. Ideally, the success of the film will lead to some other professional wrestling stories getting a similar treatment in the future.

