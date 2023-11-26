WWE’s sensational Survivor Series: War Games event drew the largest audience on Peacock they’ve ever had. Credit: WWE.com

WWE turned in one of its most compelling and memorable Premium Live Events in recent memory. On Saturday night, the company presented ‘Survivor Series: War Games’ from a sold-out Allstate Arena in suburban Chicago, Illinois. Those who attended and those who watched at home were treated to an incredible night from beginning to end. It’s no surprise that this became must-see television for pro wrestling fans all over.

So much so that WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2023 became the most-watched WWE premium live event in Peacock history.

Figure 4 Wrestling/Wrestling Observer Newsletter reporter Andrew Zarian reported the news. No exact figures have been released yet.

This was the most watched #Survivorseries of all time pic.twitter.com/nqib0CxaQH — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) November 26, 2023

Adding on, the Women’s War Games match that featured Damage CTRL — a superpowered faction featuring Asuka, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY taking on a team captained by Bianca Belair, who brought Shotzi and multi-time champions Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch along with her. That match was the most-viewed match on Peacock since Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 according to Zarian.

The women’s WarGames match was the most viewed opening match outside of WrestleMania. @WWE and @peacock expect this to be the most viewed Survivor Series of all time https://t.co/gMvVKvgR6c — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) November 26, 2023

That note certainly proves that WWE is doing a lot to keep interest high for their women’s wrestlers. Despite ROman Reigns’ absence, Smackdown ratings have held strong for the continued advancement of the story involving Damage CTRL. Considering how that match went, viewers can expect an interesting fallout come Friday night.

As for what happened with CM Punk? Viewers aren’t going to have to wait long. WWE announced that both Punk and the returning Randy Orton, who made his anticipated return to the company on Saturday night after being out since the summer of 2022, will appear on ‘Monday Night Raw.’ The show could be poised for a huge spike in interest after Saturday’s events. We will see if everything keeps coming up WWE on Saturday.

