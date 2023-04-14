World Wrestling Entertainment made headlines WrestleMania weekend when CNBC reported the company was set to sell to Endeavor. The preeminent wrestling promotion in the US will soon move on to the next big objective on the list in 2023. Its media rights deal is set to expire next year. Thus, WWE will tee up negotations with several media companies to broadcast its flagship television shows.

But with their deal with Endeavor, there may be even more rewards on the horizon for WWE. The company is reportedly looking into doing projects with other cable networks.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider published a report for their Elite subscribers on Friday morning that revealed details. Johnson wrote that discussions have bloomed between WWE and “lots” of cable networks about future potential projects.

He also noted that the company might simply desire to entertain and hear as many offers as possible. This all while putting their people in as many places as possible as they look for a new deal.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand recently noted that WWE and ESPN may come together in some way. This suggestion may give additional credence to the thought, at least in the immediate, versus a significant deal.

Considering that WWE wouldn’t be beholden to one media company, due to who they sold to, this move feels right in lockstep with their moves now. The company has incredible aspirations this year. A number of their Premium Live Events have gone or will go international. Now, it seems like their ambitions are growing larger. Don’t be surprised if you see more WWE superstars on your televisions this spring, summer, and beyond.

[PWInsider Elite]