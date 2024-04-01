CM Punk’s return to WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ saw a huge ratings increase. Credit: WWE.com

As WWE enters the week of WrestleMania XL, taking place Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7 in Philadelphia, its superstars will be in overdrive this week to promote the event in the media.

The biggest promotional appearance on Monday, though, will undoubtedly be CM Punk on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Punk, who returned to WWE in November after nearly 10 years, will not be wrestling at WrestleMania XL as he is rehabbing a torn triceps, but will certainly play a key role in the weekend’s festivities, as he’s expected to be at the commentary desk for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, two of Punk’s biggest foes.

While he’s likely to spend much of the interview promoting WrestleMania, many have wondered if Punk will be able to discuss his departure from All Elite Wrestling following an incident at the company’s All In event last August at Wembley Stadium. The backstage incident with fellow wrestler Jack Perry and Punk’s subsequent release is reportedly under a non-disclosure agreement. While that hasn’t been confirmed, this is the first interview he’s done since it all, so it will be interesting to see how much he’s able to discuss.

There likely will be MMA talk, as well, as Punk is the color commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships and had a brief run in the UFC following his departure from WWE in 2014.

