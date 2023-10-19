Credit: Tyler DeLuca
For the second straight season, the Las Vegas Aces are WNBA Champions. The defending champs edged out the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to become the first team to repeat in over 20 years.

Becky Hammon’s team overcame injuries and the looming threat of New York’s “Superteam” to finish the regular season with a 34-6 record. They gelled at the perfect time, losing just one game in the playoffs, to solidify themselves as one of the greatest teams in WNBA history.

Afterward, they celebrated in style. They also couldn’t wait for the post-game presser to end before starting the celebration.

Hammon, A’ja Wilson, and Alysha Clark showed up with champagne in hand to speak with reporters about their hard-fought repeat championship when the rest of the team swarmed into the media room, complete with a speaker blasting “Knuck If You Buck.”

From there on in, it was like Clark and Wilson had their very own cheering section for everything they had to say.

At one point when a bilingual reporter asked for the players to say something to Spanish fans, they happily obliged.

And since they had a captive audience, they tried to suss out which reporter in the room was the lone person to vote A’ja Wilson 4th place for MVP (Wilson won the award in 2022 but lost to Breanna Stewart in 2023). Alas, no one owned up to the vote in the room.

When Wilson got asked a question about her team’s “failed repeat in college,” she and the others in the room couldn’t contain themselves.

Wilson and the Aces essentially dropped the mic to end the press conference before leaving with their music blasting in victory.

Now that’s how you celebrate a championship.

