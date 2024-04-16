Photo Credit: ESPN

The 2024 WNBA Draft featured some of the brightest stars at the collegiate level, such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, awaiting their names being called. But one unlikely personality also earned air time throughout the ESPN broadcast, the State Farm advertising personality widely known to most as “Jake from State Farm.”

Actor Kevin Miles, otherwise known to most as “Jake from State Farm,” made his presence known ahead of the event, even appearing in a tweet by the Indiana Fever, the team with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

“Indiana Fever listen, you know we’re excited for this draft,” said Miles. “All I’ve got to say is like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”

https://twitter.com/IndianaFever/status/1779982063820542148

Miles was also seen gracing the runway alongside Turner Sports personality Taylor Rooks before the event for a photoshoot.

When it actually came time for the draft to start, Caitlin Clark heard her name called with the first overall pick by the Fever.

Clark did the usual things any player does when they get drafted, embracing her loved ones around her and walking up to the stage to greet WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Caitlin Clark selected 1st overall! Let the Fever in Indy begin! pic.twitter.com/uRZIixoCnf — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 15, 2024

Moments later, Clark also shared an embrace with Jake from State Farm, even placing the Fever hat onto his head as she went in for a hug.

Caitlin Clark x Jake from State Farm. pic.twitter.com/HfOlvrcx56 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 15, 2024

It was a bit of an odd moment. Does Clark actually have a close relationship with Miles outside of his persona? Or does the WNBA really want to make sure that the State Farm brand is well-documented at this event?

The WNBA has a decade-long relationship with State Farm, which includes the insurance brand being the title sponsor for their Friday Night Spotlight games on ION. So it could certainly be a strategic choice to have Clark share an embrace with Miles.

But for those watching at home, it did feel a bit inauthentic to have Clark share this kind of embrace that you would more commonly see between two close friends.

I’m bout sick and tired of Jake From State Farm shamelessly showing up to all these events as a living billboard — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 15, 2024

Hugging your parents, thanking your fans and hugging Jake from State Farm. These are the moments in the dreams of children hoping to one day make it into professional basketball. — Thomas Costello (@1ThomasCostello) April 15, 2024

