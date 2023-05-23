Last month, the WNBA signed a deal with Scripps Sports to bring 15 Friday night WNBA games to ION. That was the first actual deal for Scripps Sports, although they’ve been mentioned in a number of other rights conversations. And that Friday Night Spotlight package, which begins Friday with a Washington Mystics-Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings-Seattle Storm (10 p.m. ET) doubleheader, now has a title sponsor. That would be State Farm, which has had a 10-year relationship with the WNBA (including as presenting partner of the league’s draft) and a long relationship with basketball overall. Here’s more on that from a release:

State Farm has signed an agreement with The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) to serve as title sponsor of “WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on ION” for the 2023 WNBA season.

…For the first time, WNBA games will be featured on a single network during national primetime windows every Friday night from May 26 to Sept. 8.

…“State Farm is a longtime supporter and sponsor of the WNBA,” said Kristyn Cook, chief agency, sales and marketing officer, State Farm. “We are constantly looking for ways to elevate women in sports, and WNBA Friday Night Showcase on ION will bring the excitement of women’s basketball to even more people.”

…“State Farm has set the pace once again as we partner to raise the WNBA’s profile,” said Tony Lamerato, vice president of revenue and sponsorships for Scripps Sports. “They are the perfect fit to title our new Friday night franchise on ION.”