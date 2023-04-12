On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery officially announced details of Max, the company’s rebranded name for HBO Max. The company also announced a whole load of content for the service, only one of which is even tangentially related to sports.

The content is question is Shaun White: The Last Run, a three-part docuseries.

Here’s a brief description, via The Streamable.

This three-part docuseries will focus on Shaun White’s last ride: the 2022 Olympics. The show will explore White’s legacy, from heart issues during his childhood to the building of his snowboarding career, to the countless sacrifices his parents made to help him get to where he is. It all culminates with White’s final push to be an Olympic champion one last time.

Given NBC’s Olympics rights, and their longstanding adoration of anything Olympics related, I’m surprised this didn’t land at Peacock.

Anyway, no further details or a premiere date has been announced, but at least we weren’t completely sports-free at the Max event Wednesday.