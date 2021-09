All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big3 Championship Saturday, Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, The Bahamas

Consolation Game: Tri-State vs. Triplets — CBS, 4 p.m.

Championship: 3 Headed Monsters vs. Trilogy — CBS, 5 p.m.

Big3: Business in the Bahamas — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 1

Advocare Classic, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Stanford vs. Kansas State — FS1, noon

Chick-Fil-A Kickoff, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Alabama vs. Miami (FL) — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Kickoff, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Texas Tech vs. Houston — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Duke’s Mayo Classic, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Georgia vs. Clemson — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Kickoff Classic, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

BYU vs. Arizona — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa (at Norman, OK) — ABC, noon

Fordham at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, noon

Holy Cross at UConn — CBS Sports Network, noon

Western Michigan at Michigan — ESPN, noon

Army at Georgia State — ESPNU, noon

Villanova at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

Penn State at Wisconsin — Fox, noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

West Florida at McNeese State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Furman — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Rice at Arkansas — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Howard at Richmond — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Elon — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Fresno State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Air Force — Stadium, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Idaho State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Maryland — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Albany at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

UMass at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Bowie State at Delaware State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Simon Fraser at Idaho — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

St. Andrews at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Towson State at Morgan State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Central Michigan at Missouri — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Iowa State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Louisiana at Texas — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

San Jose State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Liberty — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Warner at Stetson — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia Union at Hampton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bryant at URI — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Morehead State at James Madison — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Middle Tennessee — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at Toledo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at North Alabama — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Southern at Troy — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at SMU — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Akron at Auburn — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at South Carolina –ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls State at Memphis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tarleton State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oregon State at Purdue — FS1, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia — ACC Regional/Bally Sports/MASN/NESN/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Illinois State — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at North Texas — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Florida — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Kent State at Texas A&M — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Duquense at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

LSU at UCLA — Fox, 8:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Texas-El Paso — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Dixie State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

New Mexico State vs. San Diego State (at Carson, CA) — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at Cal — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Utah State at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Portland State at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports PPV (Hawai’i only)/Team1Sports app (outside Hawai’i), midnight

College GameDay live from Romare Bearden Park, Charlotte, NC — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff — Fox, 10 a.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

B1G Tailgate — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff — FS1, 11 a.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate — Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Kickoff Live — Stadium, 2 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break 2021 — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame 2021 — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 8 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame 2021 — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10;30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 20

Sanxenxo to Mos. Castro der Herville — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Formula 1

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Qualifying — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Formula 1

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Park Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

Solheim Cup, Inverness Club, Toledo, OH

Day 1 — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Day 1 — NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Day 1 — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

2021 Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Tour Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

European Tour

Italian Open, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Sunday, delayed from Saturday morning)

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Prioress Stakes & Saranac Stakes — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Flower Bowl & Jockey Club Gold Cup — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Brunson vs. Till, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Miscellaneous

World’s Strongest Man Final — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MLB Network/MASN/YES, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NESN, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — FS1/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado — Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona — Root Sports/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Houston at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Austin FC — TSN1/KNVA, 7 p.m.

Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew — WRBW/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami — WSTR/WFOR/WTVX/WAMI, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 8 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

A Long Sponsor’s Name Attached to a Race That Goes 200 Miles, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Race — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA Finals Film Room: 30th Anniversary of Lakers vs. Pistons — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Best of the Week — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Racing Louisville FC vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 10:30 p.m.

Paralympics

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Track & Field and Swimming Highlights — USA Network, 9 a.m.

Marathon — Olympic Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Week 2 Highlights — NBC, 8 p.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Gold Medal Match: United States vs. Japan & Women’s Sitting Volleyball Gold Medal Match: United States vs. Communist China — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Closing Ceremony — NBCSN, 6:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

International Friendly, Debreceni Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, Hungary

Qatar vs. Portugal — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: Comeback Season-Sports After 9/11 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from the College Football Hall of Fame, Atlanta, GA — SEC Network, 9 a.m,.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Moments of Motivation — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Primetime at the Open: Ashleigh Barty vs. Shelby Rogers and Alexander Zverev vs. Jack Sock — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UEFA World Cup European Qualifiers

Qualifying Round

Group D, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Finland

Finland vs. Kazakhstan — TUDN, 8:50 a.m.

Group H, GSP Stadium, Nicosia, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Russia — TUDN, 11:50 a.m.

Group H, Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Malta — ESPN3, 11:50 a.m.



Group A, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Republic of Ireland vs. Azerbaijan — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

Group A, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia vs. Luxembourg — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

Group G, Daugava Stadium, Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Norway — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

Group G, Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar

Gibraltar vs. Turkey — ESPN3, 2:35 p.m.

Group D, NSC Olimpiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine vs. France — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group F, Tórsvøllur, Torshavn, Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands vs. Denmark — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group F, Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel

Israel vs. Austria — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group F, Hampden Park, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Scotland vs. Moldova — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Philips Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Montenegro — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group H, Národný futbalový štadión, Bratislava, Slovakia

Slovakia vs. Croatia — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/TSN5/Bally Sport Arizona/Bally Sports Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV/Bally Sports North 8 p.m.