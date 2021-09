All Times Eastern

Baseball

Congressional Baseball Game, Nationals Park, Washington, DC

Democrats vs. Republicans — FS1, 7 p.m.

Campeones Cup

MLS vs. Liga MX, Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

Columbus Crew vs. Cruz Azul — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.//Univision/TUDN, 7:55 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Indiana at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Florida at Georgia — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Penn State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Auburn at Tennessee — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16

Leg 2, Estadio Nacional Rodney Carew, Panama City, Panama

Plaza Amador vs. Santos de Guapiles — FS2, 6 p.m.

Leg 2, Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

Alianza FC vs. CS y D Comunicaciones — FS2, 8 p.m.

Leg 2, Estadio Independencia, Estelí, Nicaragua

Real Estelí vs. Club Marathòn — FS2, 10:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: St. Andrews — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

GOLF Films: Loopers-The Caddie’s Long Walk — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

GOLF Films: Meet Don Byers — Golf Channel, 11:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 266 Recap Special — Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

The Professional Fighter’s League Vault: 2021 PFL Welterweight Championship Preview — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Professional Fighter’s League Vault: The Notorious Episode — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

M-1 Global Stars of MMA: Alexander “Drago” Volkov — Fubu Sports Network, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — ESPN/WPIX/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — Bally Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Washington at Colorado — MLB Network/MASN2/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN/Bally Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami — Bally Sports Southeast/WBFS/WTVX, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati — TSN1/WSTR, 7 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Minnesota United — NBC Sports Washington Plus/Bally Sports North Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution — WSBK, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union — MSG Network/WPHL, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC — WGN/YES, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City — KTXA/KMPX/Bally Sports Kansas City Plus, 8 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC — WUXP/WRBW, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC — Altitude/KBVO, 9 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — KTBU/TSN1, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy — KMYU/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers — Bally Sports SoCal/KPDX, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/KCPQ 13.1, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Forecast: Race to the 2022 NBA MVP — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Forecast: NBA Rookie of the Year Debate 2022 — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: So Sweet — FS1, midnight

NHL Preseason

New Jersey at Washington — NHL Network/MSG Plus/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa — TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg — TSN3, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas — Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8:30 p.m./NHL Network, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Seattle at Calgary — KONG, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Top 50 Prospects — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Milestones 20-21 — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

3 Day Weekend: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tours

San Diego Open (ATP)/Chicago Fall Classic (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Center Court: Sofia Open (ATP)/Astana Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group F, Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

Atalanta vs. Young Boys — UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group H, Gazprom Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Malmö — Galvisión, 12:30 p.m.

Group F, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Villarreal — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group E, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Dynamo Kyiv — Paramount+/TUDNxtra 2, 3 p.m.

Group E, Estádio do SL Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

Benfica vs. Barcelona — Paramount+/Prende TV, 3 p.m.

Group G, Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Lille OSC — Paramount+/TUDNxtra 4, 3 p.m.

Group G, Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Sevilla — Paramount+/TUDNxtra 3, 3 p.m.

Group H, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Chelsea — Paramount+/TUDN 1, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/UniMás/TUDN, noon

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.