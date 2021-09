All Times Eastern

College Football

Week 4

Marshall at Appalachian State — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Syracuse vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Iowa vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16

Leg 1, Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

Santos de Guapiles vs. Plaza Amador — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 p.m.

Leg 1, Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Santa Lucia vs. Deportivo Saprissa — FS2, 8 p.m.

Leg 1, Estadio Augustín Muquita Sánchez, La Chorrera, Panama

Universitario vs. FC Motagua — FS2, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From the Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Films: Cracking the Code-2008 Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 266 Preview Special — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Combate Global — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore — Bally Sports Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

St. Louis at Milwaukee — YouTube, 2 p.m

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati — MLB Network/MASN2/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Thursday Night Football, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans — NFL Network, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from NRG Stadium, Houston, TX — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from NRG Stadium, Houston, TX — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Life’s a Pitch — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

E60: The Ticket Home — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Astanta Open (ATP)/Moselle Open (ATP)/Ostrava Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA Playoffs

Round 1 — Single Elimination

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury — ESPN2, 10 p.m.