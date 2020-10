All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at KT Wiz — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

College Football

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 5

West Bromwich Albion vs. Burnley — NBCSN/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Tercer tiempo — Universo, 9 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Body Testing with Terry Rowles — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons with the Pros: Mel Reid — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Dinamo Riga vs. Metallurg Magnitogorsk — Eleven Sports, 12:30 p.m.

World Juniors 2021: The Stars and the Schedule — TSN1/NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 254 Countdown: Khabib vs. Gaethje — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Romero vs. Whittaker — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Johnson vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

Path to the Championship: American League — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Path to the Championship: National League — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Shaqtin’ a Fool: 2019-20 Season Finale — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Fox NFL Special, Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 5 p.m.

Monday Night Football, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys — ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL on Fox Pregame — Fox/NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Network Postgame Show — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Ligue 1 Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

LaLiga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Chiney & Golic, Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Now or Never — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Swimming

International Swimming League

London Roar vs. DC Trident vs. Aqua Centurions vs. Team Iron — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Tennis

Center Court: European Open (ATP)/bett1HULKS Championships (ATP)/Ostrava Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)