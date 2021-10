All Times Eastern

Boxing

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Herring vs. Stevenson: Part 1 — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 22: Right or Rubbish — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Nancy Lopez-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Postseason

National League Division Series

Game 3, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves — TBS, 1:07 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Game 3, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers — TBS, 9:37 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

American League Division Series

Game 4, The Park Formerly Known as New Comiskey, Chicago, IL

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox — FS1, 3:37 p.m. (Houston leads series 2-1)

Game 4, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox — FS1, 7:07 p.m. (Boston leads series 2-1)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, noon

Postseason Pregame — TBS, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Postseason Show — TBS, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA Preseason

Houston at Toronto — TSN4, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia — ESPN2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland — Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers Team Preview — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Utah Jazz Team Preview — NBA TV, 7:15 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks Team Preview — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans Team Preview — NBA TV, 7:45 p.m.

NFL

Monday Night Football, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Total Access: MNF Postgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Eastern Conference Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2021-22 Predictions — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Season Preview — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Running

Boston Marathon — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Campus Eats: Coffee — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1 midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tours

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Qualifying Round

Group H, AEK Arena, Lamaca, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Malta — ESPN3, 11:50 a.m.

Group J, National Arena Todor Proeski, Skopje, North Macedonia

North Macedonia vs. Germany — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Group J, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Armenia — ESPN3, 2:35 p.m.

Group E, Kazan Central Stadium, Kazan, Belarus

Belarus vs. Czech Republic — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group E, A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia vs. Wales — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Daugava Stadium, Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Turkey — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Stadion Feijenoord ‘De Kuip, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Gibraltar — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group G, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Montenegro — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group H, Stadion Gradski vrt, Osijek, Croatia

Croatia vs. Slovakia — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group H, Stadion Ljudski vrt, Maribor, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Russia — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Group J, Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland vs. Liechtenstein — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.