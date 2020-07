All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 5

Carlton Blues vs. St. Kilda Saints — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Hanwha Eagles at KIA Tigers — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

College Basketball

Men’s

2011 Big East Tournament

Louisville vs. Notre Dame (03/11/2011) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech (02/26/2011) — ACC Network, noon

Miami (FL) at Duke (02/05/2012) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina State (02/17/2011) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Florida State (03/02/2011) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

Colorado State at Arkansas (09/14/2019) — SEC Network, noon

Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi (09/14/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Alabama at South Carolina (09/14/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky (09/14/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Inside: Florida at Kentucky (09/14/2019) — SEC Network, midnight

College Soccer

Men’s

Duke vs. Princeton (09/06/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

College Wrestling

Rutgers at Purdue (02/14/2016) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Ohio State at Iowa 01/27/2017) — Big Ten Network, noon

Michigan at Nebraska (01/15/2017) — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State (02/15/2020) — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Penn State (02/08/2015) — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio State (01/21/2018) — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State (02/05/2016) — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

BTN Wrestling in 60: Best of B1G Championships — Big Ten Network, midnight

Cycling

2014 Tour de France

Stage 5: Ypres to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut — NBCSBN, 8 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Arsenal vs. Norwich City — NBCSN, 12:55 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m.

Everton vs. Leicester City — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m.

West Ham United vs. Chelsea — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 8, Night 2 Whiparound Coverage — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic-Changing the Course — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Jon Rahm — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 33

Alaves vs. Granada — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Levante (UD) — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Villarreal — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 168

Sakara vs. Beltran (12/10/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Bellator 224

Budd vs. Rubin (07/12/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Bellator 123

Curran vs. Pitbull 2 (09/05/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

2011 National League Division Series

Game 5: Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers (10/07/2011) — MLB Network, 7 a.m.

2019 American League Division Series

Game 3: New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins (10/072019) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

2018 National League Division Series

Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves (10/08/2018) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Joy in Wrigleyville — MLB Network, noon

MLB Network Presents: Only in Hollywood — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Winston Cup Series

2002 Auto Club 400 (04/28/2002) — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers (11/02/2019) — NBA TV, 9 a.m.

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets (02/09/2020) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics (02/13/2020) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers (03/06/2020) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers (03/10/2020) — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Grant Hill — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

2010 AFC Championship Game

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers (01/23/2011) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (09/26/2019) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (12/11/2011) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (11/23/2014) — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (12/30/2018) — NFL Network, midnight

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2019 NHL All-Stars Skills Competition — NHL Network, 8:30 a.m.

2019 NHL All-Star Game — NHL Network, 10:30 a.m. & 11 p.m.

NHL All-Star: All-Access — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers (03/03/1999) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche (05/29/1996) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers (06/10/1996) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (03/01/2009) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues (04/01/2011) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT

Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS Sports All-Access, 12:30 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports All-Access, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Match Day 29

Bologna vs. Cagliari — ESPN, 1:25 p.m.

Hellas Verona vs. Parma — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Lecce vs. Sampdoria — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

Breaking the Barrier — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Rado — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Coco Gauff: the Lines Are the Same — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Finding Big Country — ESPN, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Born to Play — ESPN, 9 p.m.

E:60: Celebration of Women in Sports — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Backstory: The Decision — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Altec/Stylslinger Tennis Exhibition: 3rd Place Match and Finals — Tennis Channel, noon