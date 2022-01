All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Bundesliga

Matchday 18

Hertha Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Minnesota at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

Quinnipiac at Niagara — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Yale at Harvard — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Siena — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Rider at Marist — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Cleveland State at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Memphis — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Towson — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Oakland — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Elon at College of Charleston — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at James Madison — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Montana at Montana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Louisville at Miami — ACC Network, noon

Boston College at Clemson — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, noon

Rutgers at Michigan — FS1, noon

Wichita State at South Florida — ESPNU, noon

Niagara at Canisius — ESPN3, noon

Kentucky at South Carolina — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Bradley at Indiana State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Maine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Creighton at UConn — SNY, 1 p.m.

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Florida State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan State — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Evansville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

La Salle at UMass — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Georgetown — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska — FS1, 2 p.m.

San Jose State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Virginia at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

San Diego State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Utah State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

LSU at Auburn — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: Coaches Press Conferences — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Path to the College Football Playoff: Alabama — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Path to the College Football Playoff: Georgia — ABC, 3 p.m.

Saturdays in the South: Part Eight: SEC, SEC, SEC! — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Championship Drive: Countdown to Kickoff — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Alabama at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

UMass at Michigan — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Wrestling

Purdue at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Luton Town vs. Harrogate Town — ESPN+, 7:25 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury Town — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Morecambe — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Leeds United — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Sheffield United — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Cardiff City vs. Preston North End — ESPN+, 8:55 a.m.

Charlton Athletic vs. Norwich City — ESPN+, 8:55 a.m.

Stoke City vs. Leyton Orient — ESPN+, 8:55 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal — ESPN+, 12:05 p.m.

4th Round Draw — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Men’s Free Skate– NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui, HI

Final Round: Featured Group & Featured Hole (No. 14) — PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Final Round — NBC, 4 p.m.

Final Round: Featured Group & Featured Hole (No. 14) — PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 4 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 20

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Alaves vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Osasuna vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 20

FC Metz vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Live — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Southwest/YES, noon

Atlanta at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports SoCal, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto — Bally Sports New Orleans/TSN4/TSN5, 6 p.m.

Washington at Orlando — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City — Altitude/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — Bally Sports North/AT&T Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State — NBA TV/Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at Long Island Nets — NBA TV/YES app, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Mexico City Capitaines at G League Ignite — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NFL

Week 18 — NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville

Pittsburgh at Baltimore

Tennessee at Houston

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota

Cincinnati at Cleveland

Green Bay at Detroit

Washington at New York Giants

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay

New England at Miami

New York Jets at Buffalo

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle at Arizona

Sunday Night Football, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

NFL GameDay Previews — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2/ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel, 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:59 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at St. Louis — Sportsnet/NHL Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — Bally Sports Detroit Plus/Bally Sports SoCal, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Detroit at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Africa Cup of Nations

Matchday 1

Group A, Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Cameroon vs. Burkina Faso — beIN Sports Xtra, 10:50 a.m.

Ethiopia vs. Cape Verde — beIN Sports Xtra, 1:50 p.m.

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 20

Rizespor vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Manchester United: For the Glory — Fubo Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The Two Bills — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: Rolex Middle Sea Race 2021 — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 3:15 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Unwritten Rules Vol. 2 — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court: Adelaide International 2 (WTA Tour)/Sydney Tennis Classic (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.