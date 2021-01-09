All Times Eastern
Baseball
Australian Baseball League
Adelaide Giants at Brisbane Bandits — Eleven Sports/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), 10 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 15
Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.
FC Schalke 04 vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.
1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.
1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.
SC Freiburg vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.
Red Bull Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s — Week 7
Wake Forest at Duke — ACC Network, noon
Miami (FL) at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, noon
Ohio State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon
Richmond at George Mason — CBS Sports Network, noon
Alabama at Auburn — ESPN2, noon
Hartford at UMass Lowell — ESPN3, noon
IUPUI at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN3, noon
St. John’s at Creighton — FS1, noon
Hofstra at Northeastern — NESN/FloHoops, noon
Texas at West Virginia — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Northern Illinois at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
South Florida at East Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Tennessee-Chattanooga at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Drexel at College of Charleston — FloHoops, 1 p.m.
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 1 p.m.
Virginia at Boston College — ACC Network, 2 p.m.
URI at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Tennessee at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Illinois State at Evansville — ESPN3, 2 p.m.
Maine at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN3, 2 p.m.
Akron at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Marist at Monmouth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Missouri State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Navy at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Morgan State at Norfolk State — FloHoops, 2 p.m.
Seton Hall at DePaul — FS1, 2 p.m.
Fordham at Duquense — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Idaho at Southern Utah — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.
Idaho State at Northern Arizona — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.
Montana State at Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.
Baylor at TCU — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Youngstown State at Wright State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.
Army at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Florida International at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 3 pm.
Houston Baptist at Lamar — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
North Carolina-Asheville at Hampton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Washington at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.
Northwest Nazarene at Portland State — Pluto TV, 3 p.m.
Georgia at Arkansas — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.
UConn at Butler — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa State — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Tulane at Houston — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Manhattan at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 4 p.m.
Rider at Niagara — ESPN3, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Siena at Fairfield — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Western Michigan at Kent State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado State — FS1, 4 p.m.
La Salle at UMass — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Whitworth at Montana — Pluto TV, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas — CBS, 4:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Ball State at Buffalo — ESPN3, 5 p.m.
Illinois-Chicago at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN3, 5 p.m.
Arkansas-Little Rock at Louisiana — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw State at Liberty — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Oakland at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Radford at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Southern Mississippi at Auburn — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Tennessee-Martin at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Wofford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Washington State vs. Stanford (at Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz, CA) — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Kansas State — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Campbell at Longwood — ESPN3, 6 p.m.
Colgate at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
North Florida at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Albany at St. Joseph’s — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky — CBS Sports on Facebook, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at St. Mary’s — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Syracuse — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Cal-Irvine at Cal-San Diego — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at New Orleans — ESPN+, 7 p.n.
Northern Kentucky at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Stetson at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
USC at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Rice at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.
Oregon at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 9:30 p.m.
Cal Poly at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN3, 10 p.m.
B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network, 9 p.m.
Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.
Basketball Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 11:30 p.m.
Women’s — Week 7
Northern Illinois at Bowling Green — ESPN3, noon
Ball State at Kent State — ESPN+, noon
Detroit Mercy at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, noon
Central Michigan at Buffalo — ESPN3, 1 p.m.
Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s — ESPN3, 1 p.m.
Boston University at Colgate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Rider at Siena — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Toledo at Ohio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Hartford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Delaware — FloHoops, 1 p.m.
Providence at UConn — SNY, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Central Florida at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
East Tennessee State at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Furman at Wofford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Liberty at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Campbell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Miami (OH) at Akron — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Murray State at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Texas-El Paso at Rice — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Tulane at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Butler at St. John’s — FloHoops, 2 p.m.
Delaware State at Drexel — FloHoops, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Hofstra — FloHoops, 2 p.m.
North Carolina-Wilmington at James Madison — FloHoops, 2 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Idaho State — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Montana State — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.
Bellarmine at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
East Carolina at Wichita State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Holy Cross at Army — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Mercer at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Colorado State at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.
Portland State at Sacramento State — Pluto TV, 3 p.m.
Weber State at Eastern Washington — Pluto TV, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State — YouTube, 3 p.m.
Marshall at Charlotte — YouTube, 3 p.m.
Appalachian State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
San Diego State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.
Southern at Grambling State — YouTube, 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
High Point at Winthrop — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Manhattan at Marist — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Bradley — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
UAB at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
American at Lehigh — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.
Cal State-Fullerton at Long Beach State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Purdue Fort Wayne at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Houston at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Southern Utah at Idaho — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.
College Gymnastics
Women’s
BYU vs. Utah vs. Southern Utah vs. Utah State — BYUtv, 9 p.m.
College Hockey
Men’s
Michigan at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
Arizona State at Notre Dame — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.
FA Women’s Super League
Manchester City vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Maui, HI
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
Hockey
Top Shelf: 2021 World Junior Championship Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 18
Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports Xtra, 7:45 a.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 10:05 a.m.
Granada vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 12:20 p.m.
Osasuna vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:50 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 10 a.m.
The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 12:15 p.m.
The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:30 p.m.
Ligue 1
Round 19
Stade Rennais vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:45 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
MLB
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
The latest
- CBS might have Tony Romo call the Saints-Bears playoff game remotely
- Manti Te’o and Ronaiah Tuiasosopo are participating in a planned Players’ Tribune and Netflix documentary on the Lennay Kekua hoax
- Roku close to acquiring Quibi content, including sports doc ‘Blackballed’ and LeBron James’ ‘I Promise’
- Former NBC Sports Chicago anchor Leila Rahimi becomes the first female regular weekday anchor at 670 The Score
NBA
Denver at Philadelphia — NBA TV/Altitude/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Charlotte — Fox Sports Southeast (South)/Fox Sports Southeast (Carolinas), 7 p.m.
Miami at Washington — NBA TV/Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento — NBC Sports Northwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
NFL Playoffs
AFC Wild Card Playoff Game, Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills — CBS, 1 p.m.
NFC Wild Card Playoff Game, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks — Fox, 4:30 p.m.
NFC Wild Card Playoff Game, FedEx Field, Landover, MD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team — NBC, 8:15 p.m./Universo, 8:20 p.m.
NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 11 a.m.
NFL Championship Chase: Wild-Card Weekend — Fox, 11 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
NFL on Fox Pregame — Fox, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
NFL Rewind — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
Soccer
The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Sports Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
E60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Backstory: The Tale of Te’o — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Backstory: The Tale of Te’o — ABC, 4 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight