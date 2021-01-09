All Times Eastern

Baseball

Australian Baseball League

Adelaide Giants at Brisbane Bandits — Eleven Sports/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 15

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 7

Wake Forest at Duke — ACC Network, noon

Miami (FL) at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, noon

Ohio State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

Richmond at George Mason — CBS Sports Network, noon

Alabama at Auburn — ESPN2, noon

Hartford at UMass Lowell — ESPN3, noon

IUPUI at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN3, noon

St. John’s at Creighton — FS1, noon

Hofstra at Northeastern — NESN/FloHoops, noon

Texas at West Virginia — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Florida at East Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Drexel at College of Charleston — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Virginia at Boston College — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

URI at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Evansville — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Maine at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Akron at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at Monmouth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Navy at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morgan State at Norfolk State — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul — FS1, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Duquense — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Southern Utah — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Arizona — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

Montana State at Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

Baylor at TCU — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wright State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida International at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 3 pm.

Houston Baptist at Lamar — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Hampton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Washington at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Northwest Nazarene at Portland State — Pluto TV, 3 p.m.

Georgia at Arkansas — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Butler — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa State — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Tulane at Houston — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Rider at Niagara — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Western Michigan at Kent State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado State — FS1, 4 p.m.

La Salle at UMass — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Whitworth at Montana — Pluto TV, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Ball State at Buffalo — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Louisiana — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Liberty — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Radford at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Auburn — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Washington State vs. Stanford (at Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz, CA) — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Albany at St. Joseph’s — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky — CBS Sports on Facebook, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at St. Mary’s — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-San Diego — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Orleans — ESPN+, 7 p.n.

Northern Kentucky at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

USC at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Rice at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 9:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Basketball Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s — Week 7

Northern Illinois at Bowling Green — ESPN3, noon

Ball State at Kent State — ESPN+, noon

Detroit Mercy at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, noon

Central Michigan at Buffalo — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Boston University at Colgate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Rider at Siena — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Toledo at Ohio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Hartford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Delaware — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Providence at UConn — SNY, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Florida at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Furman at Wofford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Campbell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Akron — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Rice — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

Delaware State at Drexel — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Hofstra — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at James Madison — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Idaho State — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Montana State — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at Wichita State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Holy Cross at Army — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Colorado State at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Portland State at Sacramento State — Pluto TV, 3 p.m.

Weber State at Eastern Washington — Pluto TV, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Charlotte — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

San Diego State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Southern at Grambling State — YouTube, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

High Point at Winthrop — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Manhattan at Marist — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Bradley — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UAB at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

American at Lehigh — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Long Beach State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Houston at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Utah at Idaho — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

BYU vs. Utah vs. Southern Utah vs. Utah State — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Arizona State at Notre Dame — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

FA Women’s Super League

Manchester City vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Maui, HI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

Top Shelf: 2021 World Junior Championship Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 18

Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports Xtra, 7:45 a.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 10:05 a.m.

Granada vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 12:20 p.m.

Osasuna vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 10 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 12:15 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 19

Stade Rennais vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:45 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

NBA

Denver at Philadelphia — NBA TV/Altitude/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Charlotte — Fox Sports Southeast (South)/Fox Sports Southeast (Carolinas), 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington — NBA TV/Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento — NBC Sports Northwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL Playoffs

AFC Wild Card Playoff Game, Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills — CBS, 1 p.m.

NFC Wild Card Playoff Game, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

NFC Wild Card Playoff Game, FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team — NBC, 8:15 p.m./Universo, 8:20 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 11 a.m.

NFL Championship Chase: Wild-Card Weekend — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

NFL on Fox Pregame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Backstory: The Tale of Te’o — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Backstory: The Tale of Te’o — ABC, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight