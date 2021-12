All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Jimmy V Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Villanova — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Purchase at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at URI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia at James Madison — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Providence — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Albany at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Columbia International at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at Winthrop — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Guilford at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Navy — FloSports, 7 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern — NESNplus/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Southern at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

College of Charleston at Tulane — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-El Paso vs. Kansas (at Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO) — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Temple at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Duquense at DePaul — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Butler at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Tulsa — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

North Dakota State at Montana State — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Arkansas — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Boise State at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

North Dakota at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Coppin State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Wesleyan (GA) at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

American at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Simpson at Drake — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh-Johnston at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

McNeese State at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Illinois at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-Merced at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College GameDay live from Madison Square Garden — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Football

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Football: 2021 Awards — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Curling

Olympic Qualification Event

Mixed Doubles, Elfstedenhal, Leeuwarden, Netherlands

United States vs. New Zealand — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Jack Nicklaus — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Year End Review — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

USGA Championship Season Year in Review — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Champions League

Quarterfinals, 1st Leg

Tappara Tampere vs. Rouen Dragons — NHL Network, noon

Lukko Rauma vs. Red Bull Munich — NHL Network, 2;30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 269: Countdown — ESPN2, midnight

NBA

Brooklyn at Dallas — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio — MSG Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Iowa Wolves at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+. 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Relationships — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Roundtables: Man of the Year — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2021 Week 13 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Toronto — Bally Sports Ohio/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Ottawa — MSG Plus/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal — Bally Sports Sun/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg — Bally Sports South/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

New York Rangers at Chicago — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/MSG 2/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton — Bally Sports North/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Carolina at Winnipeg/Florida at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 p.m.

Three Day Weekend: Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Three Day Weekend: Boston — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Campus Eats: Seafood — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Three Day Weekend: Coral Gables — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: North Carolina State — ACC Network, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group A, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Club Brugge — UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group A, Leipzig Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Manchester City — Galavisión, 12;30 p.m.

Group B, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. Liverpool — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group B, Estádio de Dragão, Porto, Portugal

FC Porto vs. Atlético de Madrid — Paramount/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group C, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal — Paramount/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group C, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. Beşiktaş — Paramount/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group D, NSC Olimpiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sheriff Tiraspol — Paramount/TUDNxtra, 2:45 p.m.

Group D, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Internazionale Milan — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavisión/UniMás/TUDN, noon

UEFA Champions League Today — CDBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.