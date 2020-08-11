Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 11
Gold Coast Suns vs. Essendon Bombers — FS1, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at Samsung Lions — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

College Football
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Golf
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
School of Golf: Chapter 15: Rule the Range — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Playing Lessons From the Pros: Mel Reid — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2016 Ryder Cup-Hazeltine National — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 252 Countdown: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 — ESPN2, midnight

MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Detroit — FS1, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Anaheim or Seattle at Texas — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague
Kansas City at Cincinnati or Miami vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLS
MLS Is Back Tournament
Final, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL
Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

The latest

NBA
2020 Restart, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL
Houston vs. San Antonio — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
Portland vs. Dallas — TNT, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Sacramento — TNT, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA TV Postgame — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Game 1: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Game 1: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinals, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 1: Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Game 1: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 3 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell — SEC Network, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.
E:60: Dog’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis
WTA Tour
The Top Seed Open, Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Prague Open, TK Sparta Praha, Prague, Czech Republic
2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Europa League
Quarterfinal, Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. FC Basel — CBS All Access/Galavision, 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena, Duisburg, Germany
Wolverhampton Wolves vs. Sevilla — CBS All Access/UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA
2020 Season, Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang