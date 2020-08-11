All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 11
Gold Coast Suns vs. Essendon Bombers — FS1, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears at Samsung Lions — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
College Football
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Golf
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
School of Golf: Chapter 15: Rule the Range — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Playing Lessons From the Pros: Mel Reid — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2016 Ryder Cup-Hazeltine National — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 252 Countdown: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 — ESPN2, midnight
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Detroit — FS1, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Anaheim or Seattle at Texas — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.
Interleague
Kansas City at Cincinnati or Miami vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLS
MLS Is Back Tournament
Final, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL
Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
The latest
- MLB Network will air three live games with three different broadcast styles this week
- CBS is taking the UEFA Champions League seriously, and their coverage is a welcome change of pace
- Washington Football Team’s new official hashtag lasted about an hour
- Aubrey Levy talks theScore’s esports success during the North American sports pause and their new “Sports Are Back” betting campaign
NBA
2020 Restart, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL
Houston vs. San Antonio — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
Portland vs. Dallas — TNT, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Sacramento — TNT, 9 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA TV Postgame — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 11:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Game 1: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Game 1: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Western Conference Quarterfinals, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 1: Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Game 1: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 3 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell — SEC Network, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.
E:60: Dog’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
WTA Tour
The Top Seed Open, Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Prague Open, TK Sparta Praha, Prague, Czech Republic
2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
UEFA Europa League
Quarterfinal, Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. FC Basel — CBS All Access/Galavision, 2:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal, Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena, Duisburg, Germany
Wolverhampton Wolves vs. Sevilla — CBS All Access/UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.
Fútbol Central — Galavision/UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
WNBA
2020 Season, Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx — ESPN2, 9 p.m.