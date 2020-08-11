All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 11

Gold Coast Suns vs. Essendon Bombers — FS1, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at Samsung Lions — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 15: Rule the Range — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Mel Reid — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2016 Ryder Cup-Hazeltine National — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 252 Countdown: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — FS1, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim or Seattle at Texas — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City at Cincinnati or Miami vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Final, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2020 Restart, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL

Houston vs. San Antonio — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Portland vs. Dallas — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Sacramento — TNT, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Game 1: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Game 1: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinals, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 1: Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Game 1: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

E:60: Dog’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

The Top Seed Open, Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Prague Open, TK Sparta Praha, Prague, Czech Republic

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Europa League

Quarterfinal, Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. FC Basel — CBS All Access/Galavision, 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena, Duisburg, Germany

Wolverhampton Wolves vs. Sevilla — CBS All Access/UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx — ESPN2, 9 p.m.