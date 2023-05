All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 33

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

Quarterfinals, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Quint Kessenich

Penn State vs. Army — ESPNU, noon

Johns Hopkins vs. Notre Dame — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Tallahassee Regional, Seminole Softball Complex, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Danielle Lawrie

Regional Final

South Carolina vs. Florida State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Florida State vs. South Carolina — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Athens Regional, Jack Turner Stadium, University of Georgia, Athens, GA

Announcers: Chuckie Kempf/Brittany McKinney

Regional Final

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Georgia vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Clemson Regional, McWhorter Stadium, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Announcers: Eric Frede/Madison Shipman

Winners Bracket

Auburn vs. Clemson — ESPN2, noon

Clemson vs. Auburn — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Durham Regional, Duke Softball Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC

Announcers: Angel Gray/Raine Wilson

Regional Final

Charlotte vs. Duke — ACC Network, noon

Duke vs. Charlotte — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Austin Regional, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Alex Loeb/Cat Osterman

Regional Final

Texas A&M vs. Texas — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Texas vs. Texas A&M — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Baton Rouge Regional, Tiger Park, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Announcers: Alex Perlman/Francesca Enea

Regional Final

Louisiana vs. LSU — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

LSU vs. Louisiana — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Fayetteville Regional, Bogle Park, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AK

Announcers: Drew Carter/Jenny Dalton-Hill

Regional Final

Oregon vs. Arkansas– ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Oregon — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Knoxville Regional, Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Kayla Braud

Elimination Game

Indiana vs. Louisville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Regional Final

Tennessee vs. Indiana/Louisville — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Norman Regional, Marita Hynes Field at the OU Softball Complex, University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth/Carol Bruggeman

Regional Final

Cal vs. Oklahoma — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Cal — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Salt Lake City Regional, Dumke Family Softball Stadium, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Kenzie Fowler

Regional Final

Mississippi vs. Utah — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Utah vs. Mississippi — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Tuscaloosa Regional, John and Ann Rhoads Softball Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Aleshia Ocasio

Regional Final

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Evanston Regional, Sharon J. Drysdale Field, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL

Announcers: Tyler Denning/Jennie Ritter

Regional Final

Miami (OH) vs. Northwestern — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Seattle Regional, Husky Softball Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Announcers: Maura Sheridan/Nicole Mendes

Regional Final

McNeese State/Minnesota vs. Washington — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Washington vs. McNeese State/Minnesota — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Stanford Regional, Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Announcers: Mark Neely/Amanda Scarborough

Regional Final

Florida/Loyola Marymount vs. Stanford — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stanford vs. Florida/Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Stillwater Regional, Cowgirl Stadium, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK

Announcers: Matt Schumacker/Erin Miller

Regional Final

Nebraska/Wichita State vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Nebraska/Wichita State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Los Angeles Regional, Easton Stadium, University of California-Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Natasha Watley

Regional Final

Grand Canyon/Liberty vs. San Diego State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

San Diego State vs. Grand Canyon/Liberty — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)

7Innings Live — ESPN/ESPN+ (Kris Budden/Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith), 1 p.m.

7Innings Live — ESPNU (Kris Budden/Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith), 4:30 p.m.

7Innings Live — ESPN2 (Kris Budden/Beth Mowins/Jessica Mendoza/Michele Smith), 8 p.m.

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 15: Seregno to Bergamo — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 9:15 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Route 66 Nationals, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, IL

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 3 p.m.

Pro Stock All-Star Callout — FS1, 4 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

West Ham United vs. Leeds United — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:25 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea — USA Network (Peter Drury/Lee Dixon/Graeme Le Saux)/Telemundo, 10:55 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Goal Zone: Manchester City trophy presentation — USA Network/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA of America

PGA Championship, Oak Hill Country Club (East Course), Rochester, NY

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+, 8:20 a.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie — ESPN (Matt Barrie/Michael Collins), 9 a.m.

Featured Group 3 — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 4 — ESPN+, 9:50 a.m.

PGA Championship With No Laying Up — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Main Feed — ESPN (Scott Van Pelt/David Duval/Dave Flemming/Curtis Strange/Bob Wischusen//Michael Eaves//Marty Smith//Gene Wojciechowski//Andy North//Billy Kratzert//Suzy Whaley//Ken Brown//John Maginnes), 10 a.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 15, 16 — ESPN+, 10:45 a.m.

Main Feed — CBS (Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Dottie Pepper//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Amanda Renner), 1 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network (Kelly Tilghman/Cristie Kerr/Hally Leadbetter/Roger Steele), 8 p.m.

Women’s

Aramco Team Series

Round 2, Trump International West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, FL

Final Day — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Collin Morikawa — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Germany vs. Hungary — TSN4, 9 a.m.

United States vs. France — TSN4, 1 p.m./NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Group B, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Slovenia vs. Slovakia — TSN5/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Czechia vs. Switzerland — TSN5, 1 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Marty Snider//Kevin Lee//Steve Letarte//Dillion Welch//Dave Burns

Top 12 & Last Chance Practice — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Top 12 Qualifying — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Top 12 & Last Chance Qualifying — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 35

Rayo Vallecano vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Valencia vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 36

Estac Troyes vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

FC Lorient vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

AJ Auxerre vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chander, Pre-Show — ESPNews, noon

UFC Top Ten: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: The Ultimate Fighter Champions — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet One, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Cincinnati — Peacock (Brendan Burke/Todd Frazier/Barry Larkin), 11:30 a.m.

Cleveland at New York Mets — Bally Sports Great Lakes/WPIX, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Washington — Bally Sports Detroit/MSN2, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta — MLB Network/Root Sports/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Boston at San Diego — NESN/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Cleveland at New York Mets — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Perez//Buster Olney), 7 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Gordon Beckham), 11 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Play Ball — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Gordon Beckham), 2:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan), 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

All-Star Series, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, NC

Race — FS1/Fox Sports 4K, 8 p.m.

All-Star Open — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: All-Star Race — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 3, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Stan Van Gundy//Allie LaForce), 8:30 p.m. (Miami leads series, 2-0)

Inside the Association — Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off live from Miami, FL — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/Heat, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA live from Miami, FL — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 11 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl I: The Lost Game (01/15/1967) — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Super Bowl X: Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (01/18/1976) — NFL Network, noon

Super Bowl XX: Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots (01/26/1986) — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Super Bowl XXX: Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (01/28/1996) — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl XL: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks (02/05/2006) — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Top 100 All-Time Team: Running Backs — NFL Network, midnight

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Game 2, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights — ABC (Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan)/CBC/Sportsnet (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Scott Oake)/TVA Sports, 3 p.m. (Dallas leads series, 1-0)

Quest for the Stanley Cup: Episode 2 — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2023 Playoffs: Plays of the 1st Round — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2023 Playoffs: Plays of the 2nd Round — NHL Network, 5;30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 8

Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Goatham — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 36

Torino vs. Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

SSC Napoli vs. Internazionale Milan — CBS Sports Network, noon

Udinese vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

E60: Little Choices — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

2023 Laureus Sports Awards — NBC, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 5 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Heat Check: Ja Morant, Conference Finals Preview & What’s Next for Warriors? — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Game On — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 3 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 4 — ESPN2, midnight

SEC Storied: King George — ESPNews, midnight

La jugada — TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s Final — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Courtside Live: Internazionali BNL d’Italia-Men’s Doubles Final/Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (ATP)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA)/Morocco Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Track & Field

USA Track & Field

Bermuda Grand Prix, Flora Duffy Stadium, Bermuda National Sports Centre, Devonshire, Bermuda

Sprint & Long Jump Finals — NBC/Peacock (Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon//Lewis Johnson), 2 p.m.

USFL

Week 6

New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars (at Ford Field, Detroit, MI) — FS1, noon

New Jersey Generals vs. Houston Gamblers (at Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN) — Fox, 4 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty — Twitter/YES, 2 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury — ESPN (Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe), 4 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN (LaChina Robinson/Andraya Carter/Carolyn Peck), 3 p.m.