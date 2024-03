Mar 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Delaware at Penn — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Quinnipiac at URI — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Lafayette — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Yale — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stonehill at Brown — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Villanova at Rider — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Manhattan at Columbia — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Marshall at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Dayton at Ohio — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Saint Louis at Kansas — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Liberty — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Bowling Green at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 4:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Florida International — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Akron at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.,m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Bayor — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Louisiana at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Washington State at Portland — ESPN+, 8:35 p.m.

New Mexico State at Arizona — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Invitational

Semifinals, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

High Point vs. Arkansas State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Evansville — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites at Higher Seeds

Georgia at Ohio State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indiana State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Home Court: Brian Dutcher — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Nebraska at Ohio State — Big Ten Network 4 p.m.

College Softball

Boston College at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. John’s at Iona — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Butler at Ball State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Central Michigan at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Georgia State at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Rider at Princeton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Louisville — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

BYU at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Liberty — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

LSU at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Ask Como — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Ask Como — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB Spring Training

Exhibition

Washington Nationals Prospects vs. Washington Nationals — MASN, noon

Boston at Texas — MLB Network/NESN/KTXA, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado — Rockies.TV, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

St. Louis vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego — Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco — NBC Sports Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Space Cowboys at Houston — Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — MLB NetworkSpectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Reggie Miller//Chris Haynes

Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT/Max/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Michael Grady/Greg Anthony//Lauren Jbara

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings — TNT/truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Jamal Crawford/Shaquille O’Neal/Candace Parker

NBA on TNT Pregame Show — TNT/Max, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golden State at Miami — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans — Bally Sports Oklahoma/WVUE 8.2, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/Jazz, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mike Tannenbaum’s NFL Mock Draft — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN+/Hulu

Announcers: Steve Levy/AJ Mleczko

New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs — ESPN+/Hulu/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Arda Öcal/Kevin Weekes

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 7 p.m.

Boston at Florida — NESN/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports South/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington — Bally Sports Detroit/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Rangers — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg — Sportsnet West/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Chicago, 8;30 p.m.

Montréal at Colorado — TSN2/RDS/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports SoCal/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona — Bally Sports Ohio/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San José — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Montréal at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Dallas at San José Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca, Cyprus

Latvia vs. Liechtenstein — Fubo Sports, 12:47 p.m.

International Friendly, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Finland vs. Estonia — Fubo Sports 5, 12:50 p.m.

International Friendly, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Kosovo — Fubo Sports 2, 1:45 p.m.

International Friendly, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Slovakia — Fubo Sports 3, 1:50 p.m.

International Friendly, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Germany vs. Netherlands — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

International Friendly, Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Portugal — Fubo Sports, 3:32 p.m.

International Friendly, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria

Austria vs. Turkey — Fubo Sports 7, 3:30 p.m.

International Friendly, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Belgium — Fubo Sports 6, 3:35 p.m.

International Friendly, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Republic of Ireland vs. Switzerland – – Fubo Sports 10, 3:35 p.m.

International Friendly, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Scotland vs. Northern Ireland — Fubo Sports 9, 3:35 p.m.

International Friendly, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Spain vs. Brazil — Fubo Sports 2, 4:15 p.m.

International Friendly, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Argentina vs. Costa Rica — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Day Session: Men’s Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Night Session: Men’s Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers

Qualifying

Path C Playoff Final, Boris Paitchadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Greece — FS2, 12:50 p.m.

Group A Playoff Final, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. Poland — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Path B Play-off Final Tarczyński Arena Wrocław, Wrocław, Poland

Ukraine vs. Iceland — Fubo Sports 8, 3:32