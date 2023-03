All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 2

Carlton Blues vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Invitational

Championship Game, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

UAB at Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Utah Valley — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Michigan State Basketball Sweet Sixteen Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 11:55 a.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Kansas State Basketball Sweet Sixteen Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Division II Tournament

National Semifinals, St. Joseph Civic Arena, St. Joseph, MO

Catawba vs. Minnesota-Duluth — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Glenville State vs. Ashland — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

High Point at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Stony Brook at Syracuse — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Boise State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Day Two, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Pairs Free Skate — Peacock, 10 p.m.

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 2:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Men’s Short Program — USA Network/Peacock, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, TX

Day One: Field of 64 — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Milwaukee Admirals at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

MLB

Grapefruit League

Atlanta Braves vs. Detroit Tigers — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 pm.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays — Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox — NESN, 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim Angels vs. Colorado — MLB Network/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland A’s — Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Texas Rangers (SS) vs. San Francisco Giants — NBC Sports app, 4 p.m.

San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Ohio, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports Plus, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Washington — Altitude/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto — Bally Sports Indiana/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami — MSG Network/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis — AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days)/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah — Root Sports Plus/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days), 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Bally Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+/WABM/MC22, 8 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Pittsburgh at Colorado — TNT/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton — TNT/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Facc Off — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Republic of Ireland vs. Latvia — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Deerfoot of the Diamond — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanFuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Box Girls of Nairobi — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known at Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.