All Times Eastern
College Baseball
NCAA Men’s College World Series
Day 3, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE
Elimination Game
Stanford vs. Tennessee — ESPN (Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Ben McDonald//Dani Wexelman), 2 p.m.
Winners Bracket
LSU vs. Wake Forest — ESPN (Karl Ravech/Eduardo Perez/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden), 7 p.m.
Golf
Golfing the World: Colorado — NLSE, 8 a.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
School of Golf: Chapter 6: Slice Stoppers — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Classic: 2010 Greater Hartford Open — CBS Sports Network, midnight
PGA Tour Classic: 2017 Greater Hartford Open — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Hockey
AHL Calder Cup Finals
Game 6, Acrisure Arena, Thousand Palms, CA
Hershey Bears at Coachella Valley Firebirds — NHL Network, 10 p.m. (Hershey leads series, 3-2)
MLB
American League
Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota — NESN/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 4 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco — MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.
Interleague
Toronto at Miami — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.
New York Mets at Houston — MLB Network/SNY/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, midnight
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub: Radioactive Rewind, Part 2 — FS1, 6 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 7 p.m.
NBA
Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Mr. Russell’s House — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Basketball Stories: Sir Charles & The Doctor — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.
Bill Russell: Answer the Call — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
The Dream Whisperer — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
Tough Love: Shaq & Kareem — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
NFL
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
NFL 360 — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Inspire Change Special — NFL Network, 10 p.m.
NHL
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Pickleball
Major League Pickleball
MLP San Clemente, Life Time Rancho San Clemente, San Clemente, CA
Premier Level Semifinals — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Soccer
Men’s
International Friendly, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Central Jakarta, Indonesia
Argentina vs. Indonesia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.
Pelé: Long Live the King — Fubo Sports, 11 a.m.
Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Softball
Athletes Unlimited
AUX, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL
Team Leach vs. Team Filler — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Team Taylor vs. Team Filler — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
Special Olympics
World Games Berlin 2023
Hockey — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.
Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.
Rhythmic Gymnastics — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)
Swimming — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)
Track & Field — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)
Volleyball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)
Hockey — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)
Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPNews, 7 a.m.
Sports Unlimited — NLSE , 7 a.m.
The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 11 a.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Boston College — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.
The B1G Trip: 1985 Indiana Basketball — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
Beyond Limits: Kick, Push, Forward — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
Knew Me When — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
Defying the Odds: The 2023 Honda Inspiration Award — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Game On — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.
The B1G Story: Chris Street — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.
Sportswoman: The Ups and Downs — Women Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
3-Day Weekend: Atlanta — ACC Network, 9 p.m.
The B1G Story: George Taliaferro — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.
All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
B1G Life — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNU, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
Center Court: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
Center Court: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.
UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying
Group Play
Group H, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland
Finland vs. San Marino — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.
Group D, Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan, Yerevan, Armenia
Armenia vs. Latvia — FS2, 11:50 a.m.
Group C, Štadión Antona Malatinského, Trnava, Slovakia
Ukraine vs. Malta — Fubo Sports 8, 11:50 a.m.
Group B, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
France vs. Greece — FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Group D, Samsun Yeni 19 Mayıs Stadium, Samsun, Turkey
Turkey vs. Wales — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.
Group C, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom
England vs. North Macedonia — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.
Group H, Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia
Slovenia vs. Denmark — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.
Group I, Szusza Ferenc Stadion, Budapest, Hungary
Belarus vs. Kosovo — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.
Group I, Teddy Stadium, Jerusalem, Israel
Israel vs. Andorra — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.
Group H, National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Northern Ireland vs. Kazakhstan — Fubo Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.
Group B, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
Republic of Ireland vs. Gibraltar — Fubo Sports 5, 2:35 p.m.
Group I, Swissporarena, Lucerne, Switzerland
Switzerland vs. Romania — Fubo Sports 6, 2:35 p.m.
UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)