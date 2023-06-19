All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA Men’s College World Series

Day 3, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Elimination Game

Stanford vs. Tennessee — ESPN (Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Ben McDonald//Dani Wexelman), 2 p.m.

Winners Bracket

LSU vs. Wake Forest — ESPN (Karl Ravech/Eduardo Perez/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden), 7 p.m.

Golf

Golfing the World: Colorado — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 6: Slice Stoppers — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Classic: 2010 Greater Hartford Open — CBS Sports Network, midnight

PGA Tour Classic: 2017 Greater Hartford Open — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Hockey

AHL Calder Cup Finals

Game 6, Acrisure Arena, Thousand Palms, CA

Hershey Bears at Coachella Valley Firebirds — NHL Network, 10 p.m. (Hershey leads series, 3-2)

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — NESN/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto at Miami — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Houston — MLB Network/SNY/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Radioactive Rewind, Part 2 — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 7 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Mr. Russell’s House — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Basketball Stories: Sir Charles & The Doctor — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Bill Russell: Answer the Call — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The Dream Whisperer — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Tough Love: Shaq & Kareem — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Inspire Change Special — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Pickleball

Major League Pickleball

MLP San Clemente, Life Time Rancho San Clemente, San Clemente, CA

Premier Level Semifinals — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Central Jakarta, Indonesia

Argentina vs. Indonesia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Pelé: Long Live the King — Fubo Sports, 11 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

AUX, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Leach vs. Team Filler — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Team Taylor vs. Team Filler — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Special Olympics

World Games Berlin 2023

Hockey — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Swimming — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Track & Field — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Volleyball — ESPN3/ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Hockey — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Powerlifting — ESPN3/ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE , 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Boston College — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

The B1G Trip: 1985 Indiana Basketball — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Kick, Push, Forward — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Knew Me When — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Defying the Odds: The 2023 Honda Inspiration Award — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Game On — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

The B1G Story: Chris Street — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportswoman: The Ups and Downs — Women Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Atlanta — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Story: George Taliaferro — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

B1G Life — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour: Cinch Championships & Terra Wortmann Open//WTA Tour: Bett1Open/Rothesay Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying

Group Play

Group H, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Finland vs. San Marino — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Group D, Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan, Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. Latvia — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group C, Štadión Antona Malatinského, Trnava, Slovakia

Ukraine vs. Malta — Fubo Sports 8, 11:50 a.m.

Group B, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

France vs. Greece — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Group D, Samsun Yeni 19 Mayıs Stadium, Samsun, Turkey

Turkey vs. Wales — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group C, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

England vs. North Macedonia — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group H, Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Denmark — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.

Group I, Szusza Ferenc Stadion, Budapest, Hungary

Belarus vs. Kosovo — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, Teddy Stadium, Jerusalem, Israel

Israel vs. Andorra — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.

Group H, National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Northern Ireland vs. Kazakhstan — Fubo Sports 4, 2:35 p.m.

Group B, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Republic of Ireland vs. Gibraltar — Fubo Sports 5, 2:35 p.m.

Group I, Swissporarena, Lucerne, Switzerland

Switzerland vs. Romania — Fubo Sports 6, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)