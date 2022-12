All Times Eastern

Boxing

All Access: Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia — Showtime, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Virginia at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, noon

Louisville at Kentucky — CBS, noon

Stony Brook at Northeastern — CBS Sports Network, noon

Texas Tech at TCU — ESPNU, noon

New Hampshire at Albany — ESPN3, noon

Mount St. Mary’s at Niagara — ESPN+, noon

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, noon

Yale at Columbia — ESPN+, noon

UConn at Xavier — Fox, noon

St. John’s at Seton Hall — FS1, noon

College of Charleston at Towson — NBC Sports Washington/FloSports, noon

Florida State at Duke — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Bryant — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+. 1 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Samford at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

URI at Duquesne — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Oakland — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Hofstra — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Nevada at Air Force — Altitude 2/Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Bradley — Bally Sports (Midwest/Southwest)/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas — CBS, 2 p.m.

Fresno State at Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Florida at Houston — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Marshall — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Campbell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisiana at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Wofford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at IUPUI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Elon at Delaware — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Hampton at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Fox, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova — FS1, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason — MASN2/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 2:45 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Denver — Altitude, 3 p.m.

Rider vs. Canisius (at Gallagher Center, Niagara University, Niagara, NY) — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas at South Dakota State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Appalachian State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cleveland State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego State at UNLV — CBS, 4 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Wichita State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Montana State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Florida International at North Texas — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Furman at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Montana — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Queens at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tarleton at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at UAB — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming — FS1, 4 p.m.

San Jose State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

George Washington at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal State-Bakersfield — Spectrum SportsNet/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 4:30 pm.

McNeese at Lamar — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Portland State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Troy at Texas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Seattle — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sam Houston at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Long Beach State — Spectrum SportsNet/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara — NBC Sports Bay Area/Stadium College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Stadium College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Idaho State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Portland at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports (Hawai’i)/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

Erskine at Wofford — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Princeton at Harvard — ESPNews, noon

Tiffin at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, noon

Cleveland State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, noon

George Washington at Richmond — ESPN+, noon

Purdue Fort Wayne at Youngstown State — ESPN+, noon

St. John’s at Georgetown — FloSports, noon

Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Yale — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Duquesne at URI — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgia State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Texas at Florida International — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville ast Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lewis at Grand Valley State — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Coppin State at Kent State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Arkansas State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Converse at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

High Point at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iona at Marist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

McNeese at Lamar — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Evansville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Radford at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Louisiana at Nicholls — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at South Alabama — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at UMass — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Charleston (WV) at Virginia-Wise — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Milligan College at Tusculum — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Marquette at UConn — SNY, 2 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Charleston Southern at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Utah at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

TCU at Baylor — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Troy — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

San Jose State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Indianapolis at Ferris State — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Valley at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Weber State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul — Fox, 4 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Montana at Idaho — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Montana State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sacramento State at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tarleton at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Colorado State at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

San Diego State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Football

Football Bowl Subdivision

Music City Bowl

Big Ten Conference vs. Southeastern Conference, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Iowa vs. Kentucky — ABC, noon

Sugar Bowl

Southeastern Conference vs. Big 12 Conference, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Alabama vs. Kansas State — ESPN, noon

Sugar Bowl Command Center — SEC Network, noon

College Football Playoff

Fiesta Bowl

National Semifinal, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TCU vs. Michigan — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Field Pass With Pat McAfee — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Command Center — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

SkyCast — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Peach Bowl

National Semifinal, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Ohio State vs. Georgia — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Field Pass With Pat McAfee — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Command Center — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

SkyCast — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Georgia Hometown Radio — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

BTN Live: B1G Semifinals Pregame — Big Ten Network, noon

BTN Live: B1G Semifinals Pregame — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Bowl Game Pre/Post Studio — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 7:40 p.m.

College Football Bowl Game Pre/Post Studio — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 7:50 p.m.

College Football Bowl Game Pre/Post Studio — ESPN/ESPNU, 11:40 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11:40 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 18

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m

Newcastle United vs. Leeds United — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Southampton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Everton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9;30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF World Junior Championship

Group B, Avenir Centre, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

Switzerland vs. Slovakia — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

United States vs. Finland — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Group A, Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Czechia vs. Germany — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Canada vs. Sweden — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 6;30 p.m.

IIHF World Juniors PreGame — TSN5, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 15

Barcelona vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. CA Osasuna — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator

Bellator MMA vs. Rizin Fighting Federation, Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Main Card — Showtime, 8 p.m.

Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPN2, 11:40 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPN2, 12:10 a.m. (Sunday)

UFC Top Ten: Monumental Moments — ESPN2, 12:35 a.m. (Sunday)

UFC Main Event: Jones vs. Teixeira — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

2022 Year in Review — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2022 Plays of the Year — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana — KTLA/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Indiana, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte — YES/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

New York at Houston — MSG Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis — Bally Sports Northeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Miami at Utah — Bally Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Raptors 905 at Iowa Wolves — MC22, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 3 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at College Park Skyhawks — WPCH, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

NFL

All Madden — FS1, 8 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Franco Harris: A Football Life — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360: Who If Not Us — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Most Interesting Jobs: Chiefs, Vikings & Giants — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Most Interesting Jobs: Rams & Bills — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Montreal at Washington — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado — Sportsnet/Altitude, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet West, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet 360, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston — Sportsnet/MSG Western New York/NESN, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas — Bally Sports South/AT&T SportsNet South, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Sun Extra, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: San Jose at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Vancouver at Calgary/Winnipeg at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — SEC Storied, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SEC Stored: Croom — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SEC Storied: Herschel Walker — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Urban Farming — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Leaving a Legacy — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

SC Featured — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:50 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

United Cup — Day 4

Group C, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Germany vs. Czech Republic/Spain vs. Great Britain — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.