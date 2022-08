All Times Eastern

College Basketball

College Hoops Insiders: New on Campus — Stadium, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Inside College Football: The Best of Everything — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football: Armed Forces Preview — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 3

Manchester United vs. Liverpool — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 20: Backswing Faults — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 2

Elche CF vs. Almeria — ESPN+, 1:50 p.m.

Girona vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The 2022 World’s Strongest Man: Part 8 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

New York Mets at New York Yankees — MLB Network/WPIX/YES, 7 p.m.

Miami at Oakland — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Shaqtin’ a Fool — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Shaqtin’ a Fool: Season Finale 2021-22 — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 2

Monday Night Football, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 3

Fenerbahçe vs. Adana Demirspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:40 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Espanol, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM (series premiere) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Winston-Salem Open (ATP)/Tennis in the Land (WTA)/Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.