All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 4

Essendon Bombers vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

West Coast Eagles vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Women’s

2023 Nike Hoops Summit — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

Interim WBC World Super Welterweight Title, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

WBC Lightweight Title Elimination Fight, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 27

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Iowa at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

LSU at South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

Kansas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

North Carolina State at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Mississippi State at Alabama — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Championship

Frozen Four: National Championship, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL — John Buccigross/Barry Melrose/Colby Cohen//Victoria Arlen

Quinnipiac vs. Minnesota — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Studio — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Duke at Notre Dame — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Johns Hopkins at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Louisville at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Boston College at Notre Dame — ESPNU, noon

Duke at Virginia — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Notre Dame at Louisville — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Oregon State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Georgia at Arkansas — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 30

Manchester United vs. Everton — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Newcastle United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Manchester City — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Augusta National

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

2nd Round (resume suspended play from 4/7)

Featured Groups: Tiger Woods/Viktor Hovland/Xander Schauffele & Justin Thomas/Jon Rahm/Cameron Young — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 5, 6 — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 8 a.m.

Amen Corner — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 8 a.m.

Main Feed — ESPN, 8 a.m.

3rd Round

Featured Groups — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, noon

Featured Holes: 4, 5, 6 — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 12:15 p.m.

Amen Corner — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 1:30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

We Need to Talk at the Masters — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

An Invitation to The Masters: Latin America Amateur Championship — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

13 Green Jackets: A Conversation With Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Scottie Scheffler — CBS, 2 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Third Round Replay — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, noon

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

Road to the Kentucky Derby Prep Races: Blue Grass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby & Wood Memorial — NBC, 4 p.m.

Wood Memorial — Fox, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 28

Osasuna vs. Elche CF — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 30

Angers SCO vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Stade Rennais –beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6;30 a.m. (Sunday)

Minor League Baseball

Texas League

Wichita Wind Surge at Springfield Cardinals — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 287

Pereira vs. Adesanya 2, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+ Pay per view, 10 p.m.

Combate Global

Ibarra vs. Davila/Juaneda vs. Williams, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Main Card — Univision/TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Houston at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Boston at Detroit — NESN/Bally Sports Detroit, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports California Plus/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland — Root Sports/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — YES/MASN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports SoCal, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 4 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — MASN2/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Kansas City at San Francisco — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs — FS1/Bally Sports Southwest/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 8:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Matchday 7

Free Games

Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

LAFC vs. Austin FC — Apple TV/Fox/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV/TSN1/TSN5, 10:30 p.m.

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN5, 10 p.m.

MLS Season Pass (subscription)

D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

NYC FC vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV+, 8;30 p.m.

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Qualifying Races — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup: Bristol — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Qualifying Races — FS2, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Utah — Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio — Bally Sports North/KMYS/KNIC, 4 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Clippers — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 4 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

ABC Hockey Saturday

Pittsburgh at Detroit — ABC/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas — ABC/TVA Sports, 3:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston — ABC, 8 p.m.

ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Hockey Night in Canada

Montreal at Toronto — CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg — City TV/Sportsnet West/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa — City TV/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Carolina at Buffalo — Bally Sports South/MSG Western New York, 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports California Plus, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Washington — Bally Sports Florida Extra/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Columbus — MSG Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Islanders — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota — Bally Sports Midwest Extra/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle — NBC Sports Chicago/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles — Altitude/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Colorado at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 31

Celtic vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 29

Lazio vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

United States vs. Republic of Ireland — TNT/Universo/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Pregame Show — TNT, 2 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame Show — TNT, 4:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Blast Off — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: Front-Runner — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Pure Action — NLSE, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Adam Taliaferro — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

E60: Whitney’s Anthem — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Campus Eats: Date Night — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

WNBA

2023 WNBA Draft Preview — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

XFL

Week 8

Vegas Vipers at St. Louis Battlehawks — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Arlington Renegades at Orlando Guardians — ESPN, 4 p.m.