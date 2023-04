All Times Eastern

Basketball

Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships — CBS, 1 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 26

1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

College Baseball

Louisville at North Carolina State — ESPNews, noon

Missouri at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

San Diego State at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Insider, 4 p.m.

San Jose State at Nevada — Stadium College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

USC at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

1186 To Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

HBCU All-Star Game

All-Stars, H&PE Arena, Texas Southern University, Houston, TX — Michael Grant/Clark Kellogg/Avery Johnson//AJ Ross

Team Clarence “Big House” Gaines vs. Team John McLendon — CBS, 4 p.m.

HBCU All-Star Pregame Show — CBS, 3 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s

College Team Skills & 3X3U Championships (delayed from 03/29/2023) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

National Championship, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX — Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo/Andraya Carter//Holly Rowe

LSU vs. Iowa — ABC, 3:37 p.m.

The NCAA Women’s Championship Special (Elle Duncan/Andraya Carter/Rebecca Lobo/Monica McNutt/Carolyn Peck) — ABC/ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

The Bird & Taurasi Show — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Beyond the Rim Camera — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

On the Rail Camera — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Women’s NCAA National Championship Postgame — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Postgame Show — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Ohio State at Penn State — ESPNU, noon

Women’s

Michigan at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

College Softball

Duke at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Texas at Oklahoma — ESPN2, noon

Georgia Tech at Florida State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Utah at Cal — Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

San Jose State at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

College Tennis

Men’s

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Santa Clara at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Winternationals, Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, CA

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 29

West Ham United vs, Southampton — USA Network, 8:55 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Kids

Drive, Chip and Putt, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

National Finals — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 7, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LA Open, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network/WPWR, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

PPG 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race — NBC/Peacock, noon

LaLiga

Matchday 27

Celta de Vigo vs. UD Alméria — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 10:00 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 29

FC Nantes vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Angers SCO vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

St. Paul Saints at Toledo Mud Hens — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC: The Walk: Whittaker vs. Adesanya — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MASN2/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Washington — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — MLB Network/SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona Extra/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco at New York Yankees — NBC Sports Bay Area/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Carded — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Race — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Richmond — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Charlotte — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Southeast, 1 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports North Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/YES, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento — KMYS/KNIC/NBC Sports California Plus, 6 p.m.

Washington at New York — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Network, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston — Spectrum SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Extra, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Altitude, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 12:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 5;30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League Playoffs

Conference Finals

Eastern Conference, Nassau Veterans Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Delaware Blue Coats at Long Island Nets — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Western Conference, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

NFL

The Draft: Featured — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

NHL

New York Rangers at Washington — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 1 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 3:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Carolina — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports South, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus — TSN5/RDS/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet East/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Bally Sports Detroit/Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg — NHL Network/MSG SportsNet 2/TSN3, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary — Bally Sports SoCal/Sportsnet West, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver — Bally Sports West/Sportsnet Pacific, 8 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 12:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central: Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Calgary/Los Angeles at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 2

Orlando Pride vs. Angel City — Paramount+, 5:30 p.m.

Pickleball

Pickleball Slam

Singles & Doubles, Hard Rock Live, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL

Michael Chang vs. Andy Roddick/Andre Agassi vs. John McEnroe/Michael Chang-John McEnroe vs. Andre Agassi-Andy Roddick — ESPN, noon

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 30

Ross County vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs. — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

We Need to Talk live from Houston, TX — CBS, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E60: Project 11: Alex Smith’s Final Drive — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 4 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

E60: Remember the Blue & Yellow — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

E60: The Band Is on the Field — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

We’re #1! The Story of 1990 ACC Football — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Women’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

XFL

Week 7

St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks — ESPN, 2 p.m.