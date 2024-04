Apr 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) dribbles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 6

St. Kilda Saints vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

New Mexico State at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UConn at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Lafayette at Lehigh — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Rider at Princeton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart at UMass — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Siena at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

St. Xavier at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Radford at East Tennessee State — ESPN+. 5 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arkansas — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

George Mason at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Marshall at Morehead State — ESPN+ 6 p.m.

IPFW at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

South Dakota State at Minnesota — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arkansas — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Tulane — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern at Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

USC at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 9:05 p.m.

Washington State at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

At the Plate — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Inside College Football Draft Special: Face of the Franchise — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football Draft Special: The Defense — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football Draft Special: The Cheat Sheet — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

Western Intercollegiate, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Virginia at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

IUPUI at Oakland — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Fordham — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Dayton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 2:30 p.m.

Drexel at Penn — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Georgetown at George Washington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stonehill at Brown — ESPN+, 3 p.m,

IUPUI at Oakland — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama State at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Butler at Indiana State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Iona at Columbia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Monmouth at Princeton — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Liberty — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Dayton — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Canius at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Fordham — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — BTN+, 5 p.m.

Auburn at UAB — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Central Florida — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kansas at Missouri State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Saint Louis at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Brown — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Alabama State at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Drake at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Mercer — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Bradley — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

San José State at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Grambling at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at North Texas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — BTN+, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

The Smylie Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

On the Range: Heritage Open — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Norfolk Tides at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Title — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Baltimore — Bally Sports North/MASN, 1 p.m.

Texas at Detroit — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — Bally Sports Southeast/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — MLB Network (main)/YES/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Florida, 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Great Lakes/NESN, 7 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Miami — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Florida, noon

Pittsburgh at New York Mets — SportsNet Pittsburgh/SNY, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee — MLB Network (backup)/Padres.TV/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers — MASN2/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — Marquee Sports Network/Dbacks.TV, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia — Rockies.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Houston — Bally Sports Southeast/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Ohio/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m,.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Play-In Tournament

Eastern Conference

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/JJ Redick//Lisa Salters

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers — ESPN, 7 p.m. (winner becomes 7th seed)

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson//Cassidy Hubbarth

Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls — ESPN, 9:30 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon//Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Hart and the Plastic Cup Boyz

NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Lowe Post — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Playoff Central: 04/17 — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central Live: Heat/76ers, East Play-In Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central Live: Hawks/Bulls, East Play-In Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

The Ringer: NFL Draft Special — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Simms Complete — Bleav Football, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Play-In LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Mavericks — TNT/truTV/Max, 9:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, midnight

Wednesday Night Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet Now, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Islanders — SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Betting Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

The Short List — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 3 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.,m.

Missin’ Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 9:35 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC. Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNU, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP Tour)/BMW Open (ATP Tour)/Tiriac Open (ATP Tour)/Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole (WTA Tour)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Announcers — CBS: Chris Wittyngham/Ray Hudson

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid — CBS/UniMás/TUDN, 2:55 p.m. (aggregate, 3-3)

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards//Anita Jones

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

2nd Leg, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Arsenal — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m. (aggregate, 2-2)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

UCL Multicast Stream — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.