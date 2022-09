All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Road to the Presidents Cup — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Live from the Presidents Cup — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Cleveland — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — MLB Network/Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore — Bally Sports Detroit/MASN2, 7 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Miami — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MLB Network/MASN/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Milwaukee — MLB Network/SNY/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 2

Monday Night Football, Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY

Tennessee at Buffalo — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WTVF (Nashville only)/WKBW (Buffalo only), 7:15 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Minnesota at Philadelphia — ABC/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m./ESPN Deportes, 10:15 p.m. (joined in progress)

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live (airing from Buffalo, NY) — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: Monday NIght Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 10:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbo club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Jackie to Me — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: Full Circle: Freddie Freeman — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Ghosts of Ole Miss — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: San Diego Open (ATP)/Moselle Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, noon

Courtside Live: Korea Open (WTA)/Toray Pan Pacific Open (WTA)/Budapest Open (WTA)/Moselle Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.